Six Flags America Is First Certified Autism Center Park in Region

Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor, D.C.’s Thrill Capital, is the first theme park in the DMV to become a Certified Autism Center™. This accreditation coincides with the introduction of a revolutionary and specialized restraint harness that allows access to ALL Six Flags Thrill Rides for guests with physical disabilities*, as well as all new days dedicated to comfort for guests with sensory sensitivity.

The Certified Autism Center accreditation is in partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the only credentialing organization providing this form of certification. As part of the program, guests now have access to trained park leadership and additional support elements. Specialty guides have been developed to highlight the various sensory impacts of each ride or attraction to help with planning a day at a Six Flags park.

“Six Flags America is proud to be a leader in offering more ways for families in the DMV to create memorable experiences,” said Park President Rick Howarth. “With enhanced training, our all-new ride safety harness system and new sensory-sensitive operating days, more families will be able to enjoy the park in new, better ways than ever before.”

As an accredited Certified Autism Center™, Six Flags America will provide:

Trained, helpful, front-line team members equipped to better assist autistic guests and those with other sensory sensitivities in helping them enjoy their time at the park;

A sensory guide for every attraction that provides insight into how the attraction or ride may be affected by each of the five senses to make it easier for individuals and families to plan activities that align with their needs;

Low sensory areas to allow guests with sensory sensitivities to take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment;

An updated Accessibility Guide will be available online on the park’s accessibility page and Guest Services area; and

Park-wide implementation of the IBCCES Accessibility Card program. This is a free online program with a a mobile app option for guests to use when requesting assistance or accommodations at any Six Flags parks. To learn more about the program visit accessibilitycard.org

With the introduction of the Innovative Ride Safety Harness, Six Flags leads the industry as the first theme park company to manufacture and offer a custom restraint harness. The harness offers multiple sizes that are able to accommodate riders with physical disabilities such as a missing limb or appendages starting at 54” tall. Approximately 98 percent of all Six Flags theme park rides are equipped with an individually designed harness. Certain rider restrictions and qualifications will apply.

Six Flags America will now offer Sensory Sensitive Days on Wednesdays, July 24 and August 17. These days will be open to all guests with reduced environmental triggers throughout the park.

No park audio. sound and music where possible;

Signage highlighting surprise sounds and experiences;

Free noise canceling ear plugs upon request; and

Additional low sensory locations identified throughout the park.

In addition to enhancing accessibility, admission to the park is an even greater value with Buy Two, Get One Free admission products now through July 31. Enjoy a day at Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor, or upgrade to an Annual Pass for 12 months of fun including Spring Break and Fright Fest as well.

To learn more about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, visit sixflags.com/diversity

