Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Assault and Robbery

| July 15, 2022, 03:43 PM

On July 14, 2022 at approximately 11 pm, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Anne Arundel County Police Department that they received charging documents for allegations of domestic assault against a deputy sergeant. The sergeant, Matthew Beall, was arrested by county police at approximately 1 am on July 15, 2022.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred sometime between June 13th and 23rd and a second incident on July 11, 2022. The deputy sergeant was charged with two counts of assault – second-degree and one count of robbery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Beall’s police powers were immediately suspended, and he is currently suspended without pay. An internal investigation into the matter will be undertaken by the Sheriff’s Office.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the police department and other entities to provide any necessary services for all involved as this case moves forward,” said Sheriff Jim Fredericks.

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS

