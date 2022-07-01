Safety Ambassadors and a Park Rehab Courtesy of Downtown Annapolis Partnership

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is planning on investing $93,000 this summer from a grant it received into a new beautification project and a safety program to improve the visitor experience in downtown Annapolis. The grant is part of a $10 million grant program from the Department of Housing and Community Development that funded safety projects for 300 nonprofits and business districts across the State of Maryland. These Community Safety Works awards grants will encourage the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, community vigilance, blight removal, and increased property maintenance.

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership will use the funds for safety ambassadors on the streets of downtown Annapolis on a part-time basis this year. The ambassadors will be additional eyes on the street to report problems to the City as they arise that could be crime-related or safety-related. They will also give visitors directions to parking, attractions, shops, and dining destinations and they will have contact phone numbers to give out to those requesting social service-related issues.

The beautification project will focus on the Weisman Park area. This is a small pocket park on the first block of West Street near the Visitor’s Center. This park is one of the first areas a visitor starting their stroll in downtown Annapolis sees as they exit the Visitor’s Center or Gotts Court Parking Garage. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership plans to meet with adjoining property owners, Annapolis Parks and Recreation Department, and other City staff members in July to discuss options for the park that may include new benches, lighting, cameras, landscaping, and public art. “This park area is in need of a refresh to improve the downtown experience. Keeping areas beautiful, safe, and active will keep downtown Annapolis as a place that people will want to live, work and play,” says Erik Evans.

Earlier this spring the Downtown Annapolis Partnership helped the City of Annapolis acquire 150 new self-watering hanging flower baskets by Earth Planter for downtown Annapolis. These self-watering flower baskets have reduced the number of days that the flower baskets need to be watered from daily to once a week. Savings on labor, fuel, and maintenance is expected to be up to 80%. The flower baskets were planted by Green Street Gardens, hung by Garden Girls Landscaping, and funded by the City of Annapolis.

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is a 501c3 nonprofit that manages the Main Street program created by the National Trust for Historic Preservation for the City of Annapolis. More information on the Downtown Annapolis Partnership can be found at www.DowntownAnnapolisPartnership.org

