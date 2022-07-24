Rotary Club of Annapolis Installs New Officers

Rob Dews, commercial real estate with Murphy Commercial Real Estate and owner of ATAPTH consulting has been recently installed as president of the Rotary Club of Annapolis. A 31-year Naval Officer and Desert Storm veteran, he retired as a Navy Captain in 2019. Prior to retiring from the Navy, he served on the staff of the United States Naval Academy. He has been named a Paul Harris Fellow.

Mr. Dews also serves on the boards of the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, U.S. VETS Washington DC, Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County, Board of Appeals for the City of Annapolis, and the Maryland Park Advisory Commission. He is also the Vice-Polemarch of the Annapolis Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and an active member of the National Naval Officers Association.

As president, he plans to build upon the Rotary Club of Annapolis’ rich 101-yeaer heritage of service by identifying new opportunities to fill service gaps in the community. The motto for 2022-2023 is “Community First, Rotarians Always” and the club will continue to promote selfless service, good will, fellowship, and even stronger bonds with Annapolis communities.

Linda Martinak, Adjunct Professor at the Merrick School of Business, University of Baltimore, is president-elect. Kevin Hurley, corporate real estate (retired) is vice-president of finance. Carlyn Lowery, residential real estate at eXp Realty, is vice-president of community outreach. Bob Young, US Army (retired) is vice-president of club activities. Chris Kyser, American Sign Language interpreter at Anne Arundel County Public Schools, is secretary. Sue Weber, realtor at Long & Foster, is treasurer. Carolyn Kerrigan Richards, corporate operations officer at CourseArc, LLC is immediate past president.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis, founded in 1921, is made up of 150 members. The Club has three groups that meet at different times for the convenience of members. The Lunch Group meets each Thursday at noon at the Annapolis Yacht Club. The Happy Hour Group meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at West End Grill. The Breakfast Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 8 a.m. at Eggcellence. Guests are always welcome. For more information about membership or to attend a meeting, contact membership director, Michael Walsh, 978.852.7343, [email protected] or visit www.annapolisrotary.org

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS