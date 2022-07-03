Rain, Flying Squirrels Thwart Baysox

With two innings left and only seven runs to take the lead, unfortunate weather stumped the Bowie Baysox of their undefeated second half, as they fell 10-3 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the fifth game of their series on Saturday.

Zach Peek (L, 0-3) got the start for Bowie, but was battered for six runs over just 1.2 innings before leaving midway through a plate appearance with two runners in base.

Tyler Burch was swapped in the second inning, and a prompt three-run home run from Tyler Fitzgerald made it 7-0 before the Baysox even recorded a hit.

Bowie got their first run in the bottom of the second off Joey Ortiz’s sacrifice fly to center, allowing Cesar Prieto to score. But it would be the only run that Kyle Harrison (W, 3-1) allowed in five innings.

Richmond got two more runs in the third off of an RBI double by Franklin Labour and a groundout by Michael Gigliotti to increase their lead 9-1.

Taking on the remainder of the game, and aside from an early solo home run by Sean Roby, Garrett Stallings redeemed himself from a tough stretch as he fired four innings of relief while striking out ten batters, a career-high.

Trenton Toplikar took over for Harrison to handle the sixth, and Bowie took advantage of the change. Ortiz drove Prieto home once again off a double, and a sacrifice fly from Cody Roberts sent Ortiz flying home to make it 10-3.

Just as momentum started to pick up for Bowie, so did the rain. Just after Connor Norby slapped a double to left field to open the home seventh, the tarp was brought on, and the game was called early.

As Bowie sees their first loss in the second half of the season, their overall record falls to 31-43 on the season, but still has them ahead in the Southwest Division with a 4-1 record in the second half. Bowie and Richmond will finish their six-game series on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports