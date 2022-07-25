Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Police Arrest Washington DC Man After Weekend Armed Robbery in Eastport

| July 25, 2022, 10:38 AM

The Annapolis Police Department has arrested a Washington DC man after an armed robbery in the Eastport neighborhood of Annapolis.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 900 block of President Street for a report of an armed subject.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who stated that he was involved in a verbal argument with the suspect. During the argument, the suspect brandished a firearm. When the suspect had the firearm out, the victim held his hands up, and another suspect took his car keys from him.

The suspects fled the area on foot, but one was later located and placed under arrest. The suspect was identified as a 40-year-old male from Washington, DC. He was charged with armed robbery, assault, theft, and possession of a handgun. He is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center awaiting a bail review later today.

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake