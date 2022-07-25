Police Arrest Washington DC Man After Weekend Armed Robbery in Eastport

The Annapolis Police Department has arrested a Washington DC man after an armed robbery in the Eastport neighborhood of Annapolis.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 900 block of President Street for a report of an armed subject.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who stated that he was involved in a verbal argument with the suspect. During the argument, the suspect brandished a firearm. When the suspect had the firearm out, the victim held his hands up, and another suspect took his car keys from him.

The suspects fled the area on foot, but one was later located and placed under arrest. The suspect was identified as a 40-year-old male from Washington, DC. He was charged with armed robbery, assault, theft, and possession of a handgun. He is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center awaiting a bail review later today.

