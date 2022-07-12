One Person Shot at Glen Burnie Restaurant

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting at the 5th Avenue Breakfast & Lunch restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE in Glen Burnie.

According to police, the unidentified victim was conscious and being transferred to an area hospital.

#Shooting 500 block of Greenway SE, Glen Burnie. Victim is currently conscious being transported to an area hospital. Please avoid the area. Anyone with any info please call 410-222-4700. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) July 12, 2022

The shooting was reported about 10:30 am according to a dispatch alert.

No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB