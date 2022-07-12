One Person Shot at Glen Burnie Restaurant
The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting at the 5th Avenue Breakfast & Lunch restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE in Glen Burnie.
According to police, the unidentified victim was conscious and being transferred to an area hospital.
#Shooting 500 block of Greenway SE, Glen Burnie. Victim is currently conscious being transported to an area hospital. Please avoid the area. Anyone with any info please call 410-222-4700.
— Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) July 12, 2022
The shooting was reported about 10:30 am according to a dispatch alert.
No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately available.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
