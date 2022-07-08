Offense Shuttered in Baysox Shutout

The Bowie Baysox were served their fifth shutout loss of the season, and second in just three games on Thursday night, as they fell 5-0 to the Somerset Patriots. Bowie only managed four hits on the day, and only one baserunner reached third base.

Just as it had happened in Bowie’s shutout loss on Monday, Somerset relied on a gem from their starting pitcher to carry the load. Will Warren (W, 4-2) tossed seven strong frames while allowing just three hits and striking out five batters. Bowie only drew one walk in the game, in the eighth inning against reliever Barrett Loeske. Closing the night, Tanner Myatt pitched a perfect ninth inning to close the day.

The Somerset offense made it a near-polar opposite day for Noah Denoyer on the mound, as the right-hander only collected two outs in the first inning before needing to depart after allowing back-to-back RBI singles to Jesus Bastidas and Rodolfo Duran. Denoyer (L, 0-2) was replaced by Jake Prizina, and the lefty reliever allowed two more runs in the third inning on an RBI double by Duran and a sacrifice fly by Michael Beltre.

Adam Stauffer took on the following three innings of relief for Bowie, and opened with two scoreless innings before allowing a run on a fielder’s choice ball hit by Brandon Lockridge in the sixth inning. Closing the night, Griffin McLarty tossed two scoreless innings, working around two hits and three walks.

The loss drops Bowie 33-45 on the season, and 6-3 in the second half. Bowie and Somerset continue their six-game series on Friday at TD Bank Ballpark, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

