Navy Fan Fest Set For August 6th

Navy fans are invited to the 2022 Navy Football Fan Fest/Media Day on Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Navy players will sign autographs on the blue side concourse from 10:00-11:00 am., before moving down to the field to interact with the fans on the field and take photos from 11:00 am to noon.

Fan Fest activities will include interactive inflatable games, and giveaways. The first 250 kids will receive a free t-shirt. Fans attending should enter the parking lot through Gate 5 off of Taylor Avenue and enter the stadium on the Blue or press box side. There will be a $10 charge for parking and admission to the event is free.

Fans will also be able to purchase football tickets and merchandise. For more information, contact Kris Morgenthaler at [email protected] .

The 2022 Navy football team will report to camp on the evening of Tuesday, August 2 and the first practice will be held the following day. The annual Blue & Gold BBQ is set for Saturday, August 13 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

