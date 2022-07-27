Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Motel Guest Bound in Bathroom, Robbed at Gunpoint

| July 27, 2022, 12:20 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for three black males that broke into a Brooklyn Park motel room, and bound and robbed the guest at gunpoint.

On July 26, 2022, at approximately 2:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that just occurred at the Park Plaza Motel at 4900 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn.

The victim advised that three black males came into his room, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The suspects forced the victim into the bathroom, where they bound his arms and legs.

The suspects demanded money, rifled through the victim’s pockets, and took his wallet.

The suspects grabbed the victim’s backpack, left the room, and fled in an unknown direction.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line (410) 222-4700.

Arts Alive | Maryland Hall

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake