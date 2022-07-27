Motel Guest Bound in Bathroom, Robbed at Gunpoint

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for three black males that broke into a Brooklyn Park motel room, and bound and robbed the guest at gunpoint.

On July 26, 2022, at approximately 2:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that just occurred at the Park Plaza Motel at 4900 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn.

The victim advised that three black males came into his room, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The suspects forced the victim into the bathroom, where they bound his arms and legs.

The suspects demanded money, rifled through the victim’s pockets, and took his wallet.

The suspects grabbed the victim’s backpack, left the room, and fled in an unknown direction.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line (410) 222-4700.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS