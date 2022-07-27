More Artists Added To Annapolis Songwriters Festival

Rams Head continues to add artists to the Inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival. The Kick-Off Party will be free to the public and will take place at Maryland Cultural & Conference Center (MC3) Event Lawn with Robert Randolph headlining and Honest Lee Soul opening the evening. This event begins at 5 pm.

The following events have been added to the 3-day festival:

SONGWRITERS ON THE SEVERN | SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 at 6:30 PM

Celebrate the Annapolis Songwriters Festival with a 90-minute live music cruise on the Severn River. The Loving Mary Band members, including Marti Frederiksen, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Elisha Hoffman, and Kylie Sackley, will rock the boat with their intricate vocal harmonies, country flair, and rock swagger.

AN AFTERNOON OF SONGWRITERS ‘IN THE ROUND’ | SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 at 1 PM

1 pm: Erik Dylan, Abby Anderson, Sam Palladio

2 pm: Anthony Smith, Earl Bud Lee, Trent Tomlinson

3 pm: Ronnie Bowman, Keith Gattis, Clint Daniels

The following local songwriters have been announced:

Alexander Peters, Brandon Hardesty, Dan Haas, Daphne Eckman, Dean Rosenthal, Grayson Moon, Hall Williams, Jenn Van Meter, Jimi Haha, Joey Harkum, Joi Carter, Jordan Sokel, Kelly Bell, Lauren Calve, Pete Best, Ray Weaver, Skribe + more to come. Schedule coming soon.

Currently On Sale:

Fantastic Negrito – Thursday, 9/15 – 8:30 pm – Maryland Hall

Josh Ritter – Thursday, 9/15 at 8 pm – Rams Head On Stage

Amos Lee w/ Madison Cunningham – Friday, 9/16 at 6 pm – Annapolis City Dock

Lucinda Williams and her band – Friday, 9/16 at 8 pm – Maryland Hall

Jake Owen w/ George Birge – Saturday, 9/17 at 6 pm – Annapolis City Dock

James McMurtry – Saturday, 9/17 at 8:30 pm – Rams Head On Stage

The Annapolis Songwriters Festival is your chance to see 50+ artists, across three days, in 15+ venues throughout Downtown Annapolis for a festival unlike any other. The Annapolis Songwriters Festival is modeled after the hugely successful Key West Songwriters Festival, which, in its 26th year, continues to be the world’s largest festival of its kind. Highlighting the specialized craft that is the essence of music, this festival aims to give music lovers a chance to get to know the names and faces behind the industry’s biggest and most famous songs in an up-close and personal setting.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB