Maryland Income Taxes Are Due This Friday

Comptroller Peter Franchot reminds Marylander taxpayers that there are only a few days left to file and pay their state individual income taxes for the tax year 2021. Earlier this year, Comptroller Franchot extended the individual income tax filing and payment due date by three months to Friday, July 15, 2022. He also extended the deadline for first- and second-quarter individual estimated tax payments for tax year 2022 to July 15, 2022. These extensions do not apply to pass-through entities or corporate estimated tax filers.

“As the pandemic continues to take a financial toll on segments of our economy, the extensions give thousands of struggling Marylanders a little breathing room to file and to pay their taxes,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “So far this year, our team has processed nearly three million returns and issued refunds within days to families.”

Since the tax season began on January 24, the Comptroller’s Office has issued nearly $2.3 billion in refunds to more than 2.1 million taxpayers. Last year, the Comptroller’s Office processed nearly 3.3 million returns and disbursed $3.2 billion in refunds.

This is the third consecutive year Comptroller Franchot has extended filing and payment deadlines for state individual income taxes to July 15, each time to assist taxpayers facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

In 2021, the agency detected and blocked more than 11,000 fraudulent tax returns and withheld $20.5 million in fraudulent refunds. Since the start of the current tax filing season, the Comptroller’s Office has intercepted and blocked 3,101 fraudulent returns worth $6.7 million.

Comptroller Franchot urges Marylanders to file and pay electronically, as it’s the most secure and efficient way to submit a tax return. Most Marylanders who file electronically receive their state refunds in less than three business days. Marylanders can electronically file their state tax returns through the state’s free iFile system, which can be accessed at www.marylandtaxes.gov .

The agency urges filers to consult the blocked tax preparers list prior to turning over any personally identifiable information to a third party.

Free state tax assistance is available through the Comptroller’s 12 taxpayer service offices, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In-person and virtual appointments must be scheduled in advance at https://marylandtaxes.gov/locations.php . For more information on any tax-related matter, call 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email [email protected] .

