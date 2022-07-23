Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Hall 2022

Art is alive at Maryland Hall. And the venerable institution has a new leader in Liza Minnelli … er… Jackie Coleman! Coleman rolled into town back in March from New Haven and hit the ground running.

We recently sat down with her in her office to hear about her impressions of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, Maryland Hall, and all the people that help it along! We learned about her vision for the next few years, her background, and more immediately, what to expect from Maryland Hall today!

And of course, we spoke about the fantastic fundraiser this September 9th–Arts Alive!

Have a listen!

