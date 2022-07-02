Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Local Business Spotlight: TruCentered Chiropractic Care

| July 02, 2022, 12:00 PM

Dr. Bryant Harris was nothing I was expecting when we arranged this meeting. Not only is he young, he has a very different chiropractic practice in TruCentered Chiropractic Care.

I arrived at Rise Up Coffee expecting to hear about sore backs and stiff necks but learned that it is a lot more than that. Especially since Dr. Harris has a very focused practice.

Perinatal and pediatric chiropractic care. Who knew? From pre-conception, through pregnancy, birth, and delivery, TruCentered can likely help with the issues that pop up.  For the pediatric set, he treats the usual symptoms and says that those symptoms may indeed be a catalyst to other behavioral issues.

And, he offered some analogies that really resonated with me!

As with most of the doctor spotlights we have done, this one was very fun and incredibly educational.

Have a listen!

