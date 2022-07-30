Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Renaissance Festival

For nearly 50 years, Anne Arundel County grows a bit at the end of August for a few months as the Village of Revel Grove comes to life.

Yes, we’re talking about the Maryland Renaissance Festival, or as most people will simply call it–the ren fest. And today, we sit down with Jules Smith, the General Manager, to talk about Revel Grove.

From inception to the storylines, to the entertainers and charity–we cover a lot of ground, including what he feels is the second best Renaissance Festival!

Tickets are on sale on August 1, 2022. The festival runs weekends (plus Labor Day) from August 27th through October 23rd.

Have a listen!

