Local Business Spotlight: Liquified Creative (15 Years)

| July 16, 2022, 12:00 PM

When a local company has been around for fifteen years, it is time to celebrate!  And that is exactly what Liquified Creative in Eastport is planning to do.

We sat down with Shawn Noratel, the founder, and Jaclyn Fenton, the Public Relations and Communications Manager to talk about the origins, the growth and the future of Liquified Creative, the industry, and this party they are throwing at the end of the year–spoiler: they are being tight-lipped about it!

Listen as we talk to a full-service advertising and creative agency in the heart of Eastport!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

