Local Business Spotlight: Liquified Creative (15 Years)

When a local company has been around for fifteen years, it is time to celebrate! And that is exactly what Liquified Creative in Eastport is planning to do.

We sat down with Shawn Noratel, the founder, and Jaclyn Fenton, the Public Relations and Communications Manager to talk about the origins, the growth and the future of Liquified Creative, the industry, and this party they are throwing at the end of the year–spoiler: they are being tight-lipped about it!

Listen as we talk to a full-service advertising and creative agency in the heart of Eastport!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB