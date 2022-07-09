Local Business Spotlight: Daylyy – Social Media Done Right

Post More, Worry Less. It is the mantra of the Annapolis-based start-up,

Let’s face it, most social media is a farce. No one lives THAT perfect of a life. Well, Austin Anderson and his new start-up want to change all that!

Daylyy is real life. Real people (without dog noses or rabbit ears), posting about real-life unconcerned about likes, followers, and why their BFF didn’t heart emoji that last Instagram post.

Post about your realest life with unfiltered and un-edited photos taken within the app. You know real life, with all of its ups and downs.

Austin Anderson is a native Annapolitan and recent graduate of the College of Charleston and has big ideas for the next big social media platform based right here in Anne Arundel County. And he is shaking up the industry!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Daylyy (Website)

Daylyy (iOS App)

Daylyy (Android App)

Daylyy (Instagram)

Daylyy (Tik Tok)

Daylyy (as featured on WMAR ABC2 News)

