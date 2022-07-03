Liquified Creative’s 15 Ways to Give Back

If there’s any word that sticks out from the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, then for us it’s “together”. From “we’re in this together” to “together we can stop the spread”, you’ve heard it countless times, and for a good reason. Together gives us a sense of community, and that’s why investing back into our local community of Anne Arundel County is so important to us. It strengthens our connection and sense of belonging, well – together.

We like to think of ourselves as an ad agency with a heart and soul, and that’s why giving back to our community is just one of the ways we build a positive, generous, and outward-looking culture.

For our 15th anniversary here at Liquified Creative, we’ve put together a list of 15 of our favorite ways to make a positive impact right here in Annapolis and across Anne Arundel County. Interested in getting involved with us? Click on the links below and find out more about how we can do that – together!

Lighthouse Shelter

The Annapolis Lighthouse Shelter combats homelessness with programs to manage employment, housing, and self-sufficiency. Opportunities to help are widely available, including donations of food, clothing, toiletries, monetary gifts, and more.

Fish For A Cure

Fish For A Cure is an annual fishing and fundraising competition that benefits the Cancer Survivorship program at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. Registration is now open for the 16th annual Fish for a Cure, and every dollar raised goes towards the program.

SPCA of Anne Arundel County

The SPCA takes in the furry residents of Anne Arundel County to ensure that they are taken care of while they find their forever homes. Support can come from donations or attending their annual fundraising events like Lights on the Bay.

Annapolis Gives

An initiative between Eye On Annapolis and our company was designed at the start of the pandemic to support local workers in the hospitality industry to stabilize income and provide a variety of resources for those who may need them. One can send a tip through an online peer-to-peer payment application such as Venmo, PayPal, or Cash App provided by the website.

Oyster Restoration Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Oyster populations in the Chesapeake are dwindling, yet the species remains vital to the ecosystem we call home. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation asks for donations of empty oyster shells to recycle and volunteers to help rebuild the reefs at Shady Side Oyster Restoration Center.

Shop at Local Farmers Markets

Buying locally grown produce means you are getting farm-to-table freshness, while supporting a local business. Check out farmers’ markets nearby, such as Diehl’s Produce in Severna Park or at the Eastport Shopping Center.

Donate to Secondhand Stores

Donating unwanted clothes and furniture to secondhand stores is good for the environment, our local community members, and keeping your home clutter-free. Contribute by giving away household items, toys, books, and more by visiting the Annapolis area Goodwill or Salvation Army.

Support our Troops

Send a letter or picture to those who protect our country by offering words of appreciation and gratitude. The organization, A Million Thanks, will deliver your messages to active and former service members.

Dine at Local Restaurants

Searching for a fresh and delectable meal that benefits multiple local businesses? Try a restaurant that uses ingredients from within our local community, such as Preserve, Vin 909, or Bread and Butter Kitchen.

Donate Blood

Blood is a precious resource, as it can help save the lives of our fellow community members. Anyone in good health age 17 and up is eligible to donate. Donations can be taken at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center or by visiting a Red Cross mobile blood drive event.

Supporting Local Arts

Annapolis is filled with artists who are eager to show off their craft. Check out one of the numerous art galleries downtown, buy tickets to a show at the Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre, or look for local musicians performing nearby by subscribing to the Naptown Scoop newsletter.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Reducing the effect of our carbon footprint is essential in our efforts to prevent climate change. You can save money while being environmentally friendly by buying products in bulk that use less packaging or by using rechargeable batteries.

Volunteer

Volunteering can make a difference in the lives of others and yourself, as it can provide you with a sense of purpose, teach you valuable life skills, and change the lives of others for the better. Many organizations in the Annapolis area are open to volunteers, such as the Boys and Girls Club or CASA Anne Arundel County.

Random Acts of Kindness

A small gesture can make someone’s day. Whether you give someone a compliment or let someone merge in front of you in traffic, these little things can make a positive difference to our peers.

Plant a Garden

Looking for a hobby that is healthy and takes your mind off the stresses of everyday life? Planting a garden offers fresh produce, sunlight, and fresh air. Gardening sustainably beautifies our natural landscape and promotes a healthy lifestyle.

Liquified Creative encourages you to try our 15 Ways to Give Back, as the future of Annapolis depends entirely on how we treat our community.

Stay tuned for next month’s list of 15 Local Heroes, Business Owners, and Leaders.

