Library Names Seven To Board of Trustees

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) have announced the appointment of seven new members to its board of trustees and this year’s executive leadership slate.

After an extensive process including receiving 108 applications, the following individuals have been approved to serve on the 17-member body:

Christopher B. Nelson of Annapolis

Ishani Gandhi of Hanover

Tim Lemke of Odenton

Damita McDonald of Severn

Faith Steele of Glen Burnie

Lonni Kyhos Summers of Annapolis

Jeremy York of Edgewater

Additionally, the board elected Nelson as chair; Simmona E. Simmons, of Severna Park, as first vice chair; J. Robert Sapp III, of Pasadena, as second vice chair; Cathy Belcher of Edgewater as treasurer and Laura J. Ellis of Severn as secretary. Dalix Cruz and JanElaine Smith, both of Annapolis, will serve as directors.

“I am delighted to serve on a Board of Trustees with such a rich range of talent and such enthusiasm for the good work of our County’s public libraries,” said Chair Christopher Nelson. “And I have great respect for the quality and dedication of the staff throughout the system. It will be a joy to serve alongside them all.”

The AACPL Board of Trustees is the library’s governing body comprised of volunteers representing all areas of our county. Trustees come to their volunteer roles with a range of experiences and backgrounds, and a strong desire to ensure the long-term vitality of our public libraries. Board members must be residents of Anne Arundel County.

The library’s board meets at 4 pm on the third Thursday of each month with a break in July and August. Meetings, open to the public, are held at various libraries around the county and on Zoom.

