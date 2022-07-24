Leadership Anne Arundel Names New Board Members and Officers

(LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the following new Board members beginning their terms on July 1, 2022:

Helaine Barry – FLG19 – Ms. Barry is the Business Banking Regional Manager for M&T Bank Chesapeake. She brings a wide variety of professional experience to benefit the LAA organization. She leads and participates in an array of banking initiatives and leadership opportunities. Helaine is very active in community involvement. Currently, she is on the Board of Directors for the Community Foundation of Howard County. Previously, she was on the Board of Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce. Not only is Ms. Barry a graduate of LAA’s Flagship Class of 2019, she has also graduated from Leadership Montgomery and Leadership Howard County.

Jenese Jones Oden – FLG20, NLA19 – Ms. Oden is the Program Director for Reading Partners DC. She has been an advocate for equality through the lens of educational advocacy and community organizing for over 20 years. Jenese has a sincere passion for empowering and equipping underserved populations through leadership development and targeted skill building opportunities. Her leadership extends to serving on the Capital Village Public Charter School board in Washington, DC, BGE Education Advisory Board and as former ANC Commissioner in Washington DC.

Kristi Krankowski – FLG20 – Ms Krankowski is a realtor for Remax One in Annapolis. As a realtor for 31 years in Anne Arundel County, she has established relationships with a variety of residents from one end of the socioeconomic spectrum to the other. Kristi is passionate about Anne Arundel County and its residents. She has a long history working within the community in her roles as a past state lobbyist, chief legislative aide to Anne Arundel Delegate Jim Rzepkowski, an assistant to past County Executive Bobby Neall. She is part of AACAR and volunteers at a variety of local organizations such as Hospice of the Chesapeake, Children’s Miracle Network and The Bernie House.

Jeff Morales – FLG22 – Mr. Morales serves as the Vice President of Information Technology (IT) at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, one of the largest commercial casinos in the country. His role primarily focuses on managing the property’s IT governance, policy, resource allocation, and protocols. Given his experience, he has also assumed the role of directing the delivery of IT infrastructure and services, gaming and administrative systems, and customer support services. Prior to joining Live!, Morales dedicated six years to the United States Navy and completed multiple overseas tours in Iraq, Cuba and South America. Morales received a bachelor’s degree in Information Systems and Cybersecurity. He volunteers for Mentoring- Mentors. He lives in Howard County, Maryland, with his family.

Roxana Rodriguez – FLG21 – Ms. Rodriguez is the Owner/Operations Manager of Caliente Grill in Annapolis. She exemplifies our local professionals with 24+ years of experience and proven entrepreneurial leadership and community outreach knowledge. Roxana is part of the organizing team of Feed Anne Arundel. She works as an advocate for the Latino community through Latino Action Business Network, Centro de Ayuda, and was formerly a Board Member of the AACPS/International Parent & Community Advisor.

The following LAA Board Members have been confirmed as officers for this year:

Chris Barber (FLG16) – Chair | Chief Nerd, Cheaper Than A Geek

Derek Matthews (FLG19) – Vice Chair and Program Committee Chair | Program Manager, AA County Police Dept

Jake Womble (FLG18) – Treasurer | Senior Vice President, WesBanco Bank

Monica Rausa Williams (FLG20) – Secretary | Special Assistant to the President, AACC

According to LAA President & CEO Kris Valerio Shock, “The Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA) Board of Directors is comprised entirely of LAA graduates. As such we benefit from the wisdom and experience of some of the most connected and experienced leaders in the county. We are deeply grateful for the passion and dedication to community leadership our new and continuing Board members bring to the table.”

