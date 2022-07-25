Large Fight Breaks Out on Annapolis City Dock

Shortly before 2:00 am on Saturday, July 23, 2022, a large fight broke out on Dock Street in Annapolis.

Two females were fighting, and when officers attempted to quell the disturbance, a group of approximately 200 people surrounded the officers necessitating calling in Anne Arundel County Police for assistance.

Eventually, the females were taken into custody. However, one of the suspects, identified as a 17-year-old, appeared to be severely intoxicated, under the influence of drugs, and began acting erratically. When placed in the police car, she kicked the passenger side of the windshield causing it to crack. SHe was removed and transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center under protective custody.

The juvenile’s father arrived on the scene and was notified of the situation. She was charged with a juvenile citation and released to her father’s custody at the hospital.

The Annapolis Police Department has not yet released any additional information on this incident and we will update it as necessary when they do.

