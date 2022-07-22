La Marmotta Gelateria Pop-Up Opens At Annapolis Town Center

La Marmotta Gelateria is popping up to serve gelato on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12P – 8P at Annapolis Town Center (in front of True Food Kitchen).

La Marmotta Gelateria is a locally owned and operated gelato shop that provides employment opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. The Gelateria experience aims to help team members realize their full potential and become meaningful contributors. La Marmotta Gelateria teaches these individuals how to make authentic gelato from traditional Italian recipes that use high-quality ingredients and organic, locally sourced milk.

“I was inspired to create a business that could provide work and community for my brother and other individuals with Down syndrome,” says Francesco Brown, owner of La Marmotta Gelateria. “I also found it hard to find authentic gelato in our area. This led me to begin La Marmotta Gelateria.”

After college, Brown moved to Italy to work in a successful artisanal gelateria to learn the art of gelato making. He brought back everything he learned and is taking the plunge to open his own business. His goal is to employ individuals with disabilities and provide the entire DMV with delicious authentic gelato!

“The pop-up has been incredibly popular,” says Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing at Annapolis Town Center. “Our guests and residents love them, and their gelato is delicious. It is especially important to Annapolis Town Center to be able to support local businesses and the disabled community.”

In addition to the two-day-a-week opening, La Marmotta Gelateria will be available at all the Annapolis Town Center events throughout the summer.

A list of the events happening at Annapolis Town Center can be found at annapolistowncenter.com/happenings/events. To learn more about La Marmotta Gelateria at lamarmottagelateria.com.

