“Kubota Hometown Proud” Grant Program Awards $100,000 to Langton Green Community Garden, Additional Grant Available!

In honor of its 50th anniversary in the U.S., Kubota Tractor Corporation names five winners in its annual Kubota Hometown Proud Grant Program, each to receive $100,000 to help revitalize a community project. Kubota is proud to announce that Langton Green Community Garden, submitted by Langton Green, Inc., is one of the five grant winners in this year’s program. Now, each of the five winners is put up for a public vote, and the hometown project with the most votes will win an additional$100,000 grant as the Community Choice Award winner, while every vote cast is entered into separate sweepstakes for a chance to win a Kubota sub-compact tractor or zero turn mower.

Langton Green, Inc., based in Annapolis, Maryland, applied for the Kubota Hometown Proud grant program seeking funding to provide garden plots for older people and people with developmental and intellectual abilities. The project was born out of a community need to reach older adults combatting loneliness, particularly among seniors who have relocated to community residential facilities. In the process, Langton Green hopes that more members of the community will join in gardening, volunteering, and participating in farm events, resulting in more friendships with visitors and Langton Green residents. Langton Green offers job coaching, vocational training, and access to meaningful paid and volunteer positions at the Langton Green Community Farm. The Kubota Hometown Proud grant of $100,000 will be used to add raised garden beds to help provide vegetables, fruit, and eggs to more than the existing 100 community residents it already feeds, equipment to help maintain the program and renovation costs for its facilities.​ If awarded the additional Community Choice Award grant, the organization will be able to build on the newly developed Community Garden space to establish a ½ acre handicapped accessible garden with paths, invest in solar power for a recently completed Performance and Arts Garden, and purchase a replacement mower to maintain the 13-acre property and augment the landscaping operation that employs adults with disabilities.

Additional Opportunity

In the spirit of “Together We Do More”, Kubota is calling for the public’s help in selecting a winner for its Community Choice Award grant, which would essentially double the award money for one of the five community projects. From now until July 25 at 11:59 p.m. CT, the public is invited to visit KubotaHometownProud.com to cast a vote for one of the top five community projects. Every vote cast will be automatically entered into a sweepstake* for a chance to win a Kubota residential Z200 Series zero-turn mower or BX Series sub-compact tractor. Voters can enter one vote per day for more chances to win. The community project with the most votes will be announced as the Community Choice Award winner in August 2022.

Kubota announced its second annual community revitalization grant program, “Kubota Hometown Proud,” this past April, calling on cities, towns, municipalities, and nonprofits to submit an application for consideration. Nearly 900 entries were received and reviewed from across the country, demonstrating diverse and heartfelt needs from communities big and small. Last year, Kubota awarded one grant in the inaugural year of the program; this year, in honor of the company’s 50th Anniversary, Kubota awarded five grants of $100,000 each as well as a Community Choice Award grant, which will award an additional $100,000 to one of the lucky winners. Kubota is honored to invest in hometowns across America – where the heart and soul of our country is thriving and in need of on-the-ground support.

