Knife-Wielding Man Assaults Restaurant Worker in Downtown Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault that happened yesterday at a restaurant in the first block of West Street in the historic section of downtown Annapolis.

Assault 1st Degree- West. St.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 11:15 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of West Street for a reported assault.

An employee of the business advised that a male subject entered the business and threatened him with a knife.

The victim was not injured, and the suspect has not yet been identified.

