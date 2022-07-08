July 8, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Suspect In Boat Crash. Lots Of Police News. Commuter Tax Credit. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The Natural Resources Police have a suspect in the fatal boating crash over the weekend. Annapolis Police are looking for a group that held up a Door Dash driver at gunpoint. An explanation of how APD caught a bad guy. A Sheriff’s deputy gets PBJ for driving a cruiser while drunk. A corrections officer is charged with the sexual abuse of an inmate. There is a new commuter tax credit that can save some money for employers. And plenty of events for the weekend!

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 8th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, this week flew by. Do you know what else flew by? Passes to the Paca House and the Historic Annapolis Museum through the library. A friend of mine heard about it on the DNB and tried to get some, but the best they could do is 177 on the waitlist! Sounds like a great perk. Anyhow, it is Friday, so let’s bring on the weekend and today’s news, shall we?

We have learned that the Natural Resources Police have a suspect in that fatal boat collision over the weekend. They recovered the boat fairly quickly, so it was just a matter of time. He is a 43-year-old male from Cape St. Clair and I suspect that NRP will be releasing some more information later today.

The Annapolis Police are searching for a group of men who robbed a Door Dash driver at gunpoint. On Wednesday night at 830 pm, the driver was making a delivery on Newtowne Drive when he was waved to the side of the road by several male suspects brandishing guns. They got in the victim’s car and stole his wallet, his phone, and approximately $600. Police were unable to locate any suspects and the victim was not injured.

A follow-up and some closure on two cases. Yesterday we told you about the APD arrest of the guy in jail who was charged with shooting two people on Melrob Court.. We now know more. This is the same guy wanted in the May armed robbery that the police did not report. The suspect who robbed the woman at gunpoint stole her credit cards and attempted to use them in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County. Police were able to look at security footage from the businesses and identify the car the suspect was driving. When they saw the car, they stopped it and arrested and charged him with armed robbery. When they found the gun, it matched the description provided to the police in the armed robbery. So congrats to the APD–they got a twofer!

An Anne Arundel County Corrections Officer has been charged with sex crimes against an inmate The 55-year-old Glen Burnie man resigned his position as soon as he was arrested. Police say he sexually assaulted a female prisoner 40 to 50 times over a several-month period. The former corrections officer says the sexual contact was consensual. He is in jail now awaiting a hearing later today.

And might as well hit up ALL the law enforcement agencies in town. Back in March, we told you about a Sheriff’s deputy who was found in an unmarked patrol car, passed out drunk, and blew a .21 in a breathalyzer. Well, he had his trial and was sentenced to PBJ, which is probation before judgment. He will be on probation for 18 months, must complete an alcohol treatment program, and get an alcohol restriction on his driver’s license. If he complies, the case will be expunged. The Sheriff’s office has suspended him with pay since the incident and says now that the verdict is in, the department will conduct an internal review to see if he has any further punishment at work.

If you own a business you can take advantage of a new Commuter Tax Credit program. If you give your employees some sort of commuting perk (think Metro, light rail, public transit passes etc) you can recover 50% of the cost up to $100 per employee in a tax break. Some less than obvious scenarios exist as well like carpooling, teleworking, scooters, bikes, walking, and last-mile expenses for Ubers and Lyfts. All the details are at CommuterChoiceMaryland.com

And as we start to wrap it up some events you may want to consider! Tonight on City Dock at the Susan Campbell Park–Annapolis Tango from 6 pm to 10 pm come to learn to tango. Tomorrow from 9 am to 10 am if you are up– Yoga at City Dock and also at Susan Campbell Park. and later tomorrow night is Dinner Under The Stars on West Street—I suggest making reservations. And rounding out the weekend on Sunday it is the Art in Public Places Commission’s Summer Concert Series from 6 pm to 10 pm. And remember, the new Choptank opens up on Monday! And the Annapolis Irish Festival is NEXT weekend on the 16th and tickets are moving fast, but you can save $5 or 20%–however you want to look at it on every General Admission Ticket by using the code 5offeye22 so go grab all the tickets you need at annapolisirishfestival.com

