July 7, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Carjacking. Shooting Arrest. Library Perk. County Exec Forum. Early Voting Begins!

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a carjacker. Annapolis Police make an arrest. Crownsville Hospital now belongs to Anne Arundel County. The Anne Arundel County Library has a cool new perk with Historic Annapolis. Herb and Jessica are going at it tonight in a forum at the West Street Library. Early Voting begins today. Pod news. And a reminder about Dublin 5 and Tides & Tunes tonight!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, July 7th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Some people will never learn. Remember last month when I called out the Annapolis Police Department for not reporting a violent crime. Well, guess what? Stay tuned to Eye On Annapolis a bit later today. I am waiting on a phone call that is probably not going to be returned, but I will be bringing the receipts. OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

A woman narrowly escaped when the BMW she was a passenger in was carjacked at gunpoint in Glen Burnie. Yesterday morning, at a 7-Eleven on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park, the driver went inside to make a purchase when an armed man hopped into the car. They struggled and she honked the horn to alert the driver who came out and struggled with the suspect through the window as the car drove off. The passenger was able to open the door and get out. The police were unable to locate the car or the suspect and they do not have a lot to go on– a short, male of unknown race, with a thin build and dark curly hair wearing a blue hoodie. If anyone knows anything– call the Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-6135

The Annapolis Police have charged a man in a double shooting that happened back on June 11th on Melrob Court. There was a confrontation and one victim was intentionally shot and the other received a wound as the bullets flew. Through an investigation, police believe a 25-year-old man from Annapolis was responsible, and finding him was easy enough as he was in jail on charges from a different case. He was served papers on July 1st, in jail and is still being held without bond.

Anne Arundel County just grew a bit bigger yesterday. Well not really, but the state of Maryland’s Board of Public Works signed off on transferring ownership of the Crownsville Hospital Center to Anne Arundel County. County Executive Pittman has some preliminary plans for the site to include a non-profit incubator of sorts and to use it for some recreational uses with a tentative name of Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park.

As if the library could not get any cooler! Books, movies, and music seem so passe of late. Now you can check out wifi, people, fishing rods, musical instruments, and now the latest–admission to the William Paca House and Gardens and the brand spanking new Museum of Historic Annapolis. You can check out a pass for up to four people and they are good for seven days during regular museum hours. You can check them out at any branch and return them at any branch. How cool is that? Perfect timing for summer explorations. And also in the Library of Things–there are passes available to the Hammond Harwood House and Historic Londontowne and Gardens. And the kicker on all of this– the library card is absolutely free.

Speaking of the library. I will be at the Michael Busch Library on West Street tonight at 5:30 pm for the Jessica and Herb Fireworks Show. If you thought the City’s fireworks were lame this year (as many did), this will make up for it I bet. Jessica Haire and Herb McMillan, the two front-runners in the Republican Primary for County Executive will square off for 90 minutes in an Anne Arundel County Chamber-sponsored forum. Free to attend–and as I always say–please investigate the candidates and make sure you vote for the best candidate for you!

Ah yes, voting. Today is the official start of early voting. If you did not request an absentee or mail-in ballot already, you can start to vote today through July 14th at any early voting location in the County. Hours are 7 am to 8 pm every day. The primary day of voting is July 19th and polls will also be open from 7 am to 8 pm. And if you requested a mail-in or absentee ballot –you can do that until July 12th– it must be mailed prior to 8 pm on July 19th. This is the primary election so only registered republicans and democrats can vote! All you indies will have to wait until November. But if you are registered with a party– VOTE!

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Daylyy–a new social media company based here in town. Next week I am hoping for Liquified Creative, but Shawn had a sore throat yesterday so if not them, maybe the new ED at Maryland Hall–Jackie Coleman!

Of course, tonight is Tides and Tunes at the Maritime Museum .. admission is free but they ask for a $10 suggested donation–up tonight–Dublin 5. And remember EOA5 saves you $5 on most any sail on the Skipjack Wilma Lee all season long!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather.

