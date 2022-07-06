July 6, 2022 | Daily News Brief |Tornado. Hit and Run Boater. Stabbing. Local Food!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Two tornados likely touched down in the area last night. Annapolis Police are investigating a stabbing and a report of shots being fired. A hit-and-run boating crash leaves a woman dead. Governor Hogan made a call that has a lot of people up in arms (pun intended). And Arundel Ag has a great event on July 20th! Pod news including a bonus pod with some future owners at the Village at Providence Point!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 6th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey look at that, only two days into the week and I already have the weekend in sight! Nice! A friend on Facebook listed all the National Days for the month– did you know that July is National Grilling, National Hot Dog, and National Horseradish month? You know, I can probably get into that…need to make a run to Pip’s. OK let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

The Annapolis area was spared the tornado this time, but last night the National Weather Service is saying that tornadoes likely touched down in Bowie and Shady Side in Southern Anne Arundel County. Fortunately, there was very little damage to buildings and mostly damaged landscapes with trees knocked down. George from DCMDVA Weather has some great photos he took on his Twitter and Facebook feeds. Not sure when we became such a magnet for tornados.

On Sunday evening just before 10:00 pm, a white center console boat coming into the Magothy River near Gibson Island was involved in a crash with another vessel and left the scene. Unfortunately, the woman aboard the struck boat, identified as 63-year-old Laura Slattery of Pasadena died from her injuries and her husband was also injured. We don’t have a confirmation from the Natural Resources Police, but from images sent to us late last night, it appears that they have found the striking boat and have claimed it for evidence. We’ll update this if they release any information.

The violence in Annapolis did not take a break this holiday weekend at all. The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing as well as a call for shots being fired in an apartment complex. The stabbing– police were called to an area hospital on Saturday morning for a stabbing victim. The victim said she was involved in a verbal altercation earlier and that the suspect stabbed her in the abdomen. Police identified a 33-year-old Annapolis woman as the suspect and she was arrested and charged with various assault charges.

Yesterday..just after midnight, police responded to the Bay Ridge Gardens apartment complex for a report of shots being fired. This community is not a stranger to violence and police did find the evidence of the shooting and are investigating. As far as they know there were no injuries or property damage. Actually, BeeprBuzz happened to be right at the traffic light when the shots rang out–said it scared the hell out of her!

Governor Hogan did something that makes sense to me (but don’t let that guide your opinion), but threw every Democrat into a tizzy. Last week, the US Supreme Court ruled on a gun case that a NY law regarding the purchasing of a concealed handgun was too restrictive. Maryland law has a virtually identical law on the books. It requires an applicant to provide a “good and substantial reason” to the State Police for the concealed carry permit. Based on the US Supreme Court ruling Hogan directed the State Police to suspend those criteria when issuing permits. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has also said that Maryland’s law, in light of the SCOTUS ruling would be deemed unconstitutional. However, with the rise of gun violence across the nation, most Democrats went for Hogan’s jugular saying that he is making it too easy to get guns. I don’t envy the Governor, he is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. But it makes sense to me that a Federal law would supersede a Maryland one.

As we start to wind up, this looks pretty cool. Arundel Ag–the agriculture arm of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp is hosting a buy local, eat local event on July 20th at Great Frogs Winery in Annapolis. Plenty of food to taste and drinks to sample all done with 100% locally sourced stuff! Tickets are available now and we have a link and a button on our site. This is a precursor to the Maryland Buy Local Week which kicks off on July 22nd.

OK and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news… up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Daylyy–the new social media platform being developed right here in Annapolis, and next week, it is Liquified Creative–we want to check in with Shawn and the team to see what they are doing to celebrate 15 years in business. We also dropped a bonus pod yesterday with Janet Richardson Pearson who owns the Providence Point property and three local folks that can’t wait to move in. Now that the roadblocks are gone, this was a fun one to do–we also spoke with the new CEO at NLCS. Make sure you give that a listen as well!

So now you need to hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And of course, we have Bridgett aka Beepr Buzz with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

