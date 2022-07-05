July 5, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Child Porn. Drug Bust. Safety Patrol. Crosby Marketing Communications. Soul Closed.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Alpha Engineering!

Today…

An Annapolis man was arrested for child pornography. We now know about that January FBI raid in Eastport. County Executive Pittman announced a plan to reduce gun violence. A Republican forum for County Executive this Thursday. Crosby Marketing Communications named top workplace AND steps up to the plat for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. There will be a park spruce-up and a safety patrol in downtown Annapolis. And local restaurant Soul has closed its doors.

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

[sound bite]

Hey, does this thing still work? Wow, what a great and refreshing long weekend. I hope you enjoyed the Fourth and had a safe time while doing it. Mine started with the Naturalization Ceremony–always on my must-do list and so glad to see it back in person, the parade and of course fireworks–might have worked in a meal at Bread and Butter Kitchen there too! OK, enough of that, let’s get back into the grind, shall we?

Catching up on some police news. The Maryland State Police arrested an Annapolis man on child pornography charges. The 55-year-old man made contact with a trooper who he believed to be underaged and attempted to arrange a sex meeting. They identified the suspect and arrested him at his work. The Capital has some more…honestly disturbing details… of the conversation he had with the police. Currently, he is being held for a preliminary hearing which has yet to be scheduled.

Back in January, Eastport was all abuzz about an FBI raid in the neighborhood near the intersection of President and Monroe Streets. The FBI and the APD only would say that yes they were in the area. Well, now we know. Keith Brown, known as “Clown” pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute PCP, crack cocaine, heroin, and cocaine. APD had them on the radar prior to the Feds and at one point, they were outside his home in an unmarked car and witnessed a non-fatal overdose right in front of their car. The FBI says that lines frequently formed outside his residence to buy the drugs. That raid netted the authorities 470 grams of PCP, 55.5 grams of crack cocaine, 6.2 grams of heroin, and 71 grams of cocaine. They also executed several other warrants and seized $32,695 in cash and a handgun. The plea agreement will see Brown sent away to prison for 10 years. Sentencing is scheduled for August!

County Executive Pittman, back in 2018 formed a Gun Violence Task Force and now it is a Gun Violence Intervention Team and they have developed a strategic plan to reduce gun violence in the County. The plan utilizes a public health approach with data-driven strategies to engage community members, law enforcement, mental health agencies, and gun violence intervention organizations. Which, if I am being honest, was what we have been doing all along. The full plan can be found at aahealth.org/GVI

Downtown Annapolis will be spruced up a bit in the near future and a new safety program will be initiated. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership received a $93,000 grant for the cleaning up Weisman Park–this is the little park across from Rams Head. and they are considering new lighting, benches, cameras, landscaping, and some public art. They are also implementing part-time safety ambassadors to roam the streets downtown. It is expected that they will be additional eyes for the police for crime and safety issues that pop up and also provide visitors directions to parking, shops, dining, and attractions, and give out resource contacts for social service-related issues.

The next two stories are all Crosby Marketing Communications. And for good reason! The Washington Post recently named Crosby, based here in Annapolis, as a “Top Workplace” in the region based on employee satisfaction. But they are no stranger to this as they have nailed that from the WaPo for SIX YEARS RUNNING! Congrats to Ralph, Ray, and everyone who is lucky enough to work with them.

And in other Crosby news..they have once again opened up their wallet for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. All cash donations to the food bank in July will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Crosby for up to $50,000. Now, this is generous any way you look at it, but consider that in April of 2020, just as the pandemic emerged, they gave the food bank $40,000. In the fall of 2020, they followed up with another $25,000. At the end of 2021, they did a $25,000 matching donation. And now an additional $50,000. For those tapping on the calculator, that is $140,000 in two years. AND that does not include the hundreds of volunteer hours their employees give back to the community! Ralph and Ray–again, thank you!

The Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce has done what the Anne Arundel County Republican Party could not. They have managed to get Republican County Executive Candidates Jessica Haire and Herb McMillan to agree to a candidate forum this Thursday at 5:30 pm at the Busch Library on West Street. The forum will focus on business and economic issues and based on the mailers I have been seeing, I expect this to be a feisty evening! And again, County Executive Pittman was not invited because he is a democrat and has no challenger in the primary. There is a contested primary for the Republican candidate. I suspect once we know a winner from the July 19th primary, the Chamber will be looking to arrange a forum between the successful candidate and the County Executive.

And as we begin to wrap it up.. some sad news from the Forest Drive restaurant scene. Soul has closed its doors. On Thursday they posted to their Facebook page, “Soul has officially closed its doors in Annapolis today after a great seven-year run. We have enjoyed serving you over the years which makes it difficult to say au revoir. So for now a toast–we look forward to seeing you again.” And as expected, hundreds of comments lamenting the loss of a very unique and good restaurant!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday but I still need to see what Rams Head OnStage has in store for me! So, let’s go with tickets to the Annapolis Irish Festival. It is coming up in a little more than 2-weeks on July 16th. Just shoot me a DM or an email with some sob story as to why you should get a pair of tickets and you might win. Otherwise. 5offeye22 is a code that will save you 20% off of all your general admission tickets. You can learn more at AnnapolisIrishFestival.com

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Daylyy–a new type of social media that is being born right here in Annapolis. You want to download that app and check it out and of course, tune in on Saturday at noon– the app is Daylyy. Following that, I am pretty sure it will be Liquified Creative –we want to talk to them about celebrating 15 years in business! Please keep letting your friends, family, and colleagues know about the Daily News Brief so we can continue to grow–so much appreciated!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. Good to see Scott all healthy after his wrestling matches with COVID! All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast