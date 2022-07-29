July 29, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Police, School, Songwriter, Springsteen and Bra News!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police did a thing on Route 2, and 18 of you got tickets. School is starting sooner than we realize. New announcements from the Annapolis Songwriters Festival. ala mode intimates are moving. Springsteen ticket woes? WRNR has a solution for you. Events include a SoFo Movie Night, Dinner Under the Stars, and a car show. Next weekend, Navy Fan Fest and the crab feast. Some pod news and more!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 29th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Had an amazing conversation with Nora Demleitner the new President of St. John’s College…you’ll have to wait until August for that Local Business Spotlight, but did you know the Johnnies actually have a mascot? OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police made a statement on July 27th. They conducted a HIT detail–High-Intensity Traffic Enforcement Detail on Solomons Island Road. Over three and a half hours, they made 42 stops, and issued 18 tickets and 33 warnings. No arrests, and the violations included cell phone use, speeding, red light running, and seat belt violations.

I know the kids and teachers don’t want to hear it, but the parents might. School starts in less than a month. On August 29th, grades 1 through 5 report along with grades 6 and 9. And then the rest of the grades report for the first full day of school on the 30th. ECI and Pre-K is a staggered start from August 29th through September 7th. But worry not..three days after you start, you have Labor Day off on September 5th. And as a reminder, if you plan to take a bus to school, you now need to OPT into transportation. If you are not on the list, there is no school bus for you.

Rams Head just announced some additions to the inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival coming to town in September. First, the kick-off party will be at MC3, also known as the field at Park Place, and it will be free and open to all featuring Honest Lee Soul and the Robert Randolph Family Band. They added songwriters on the Severn with the Harbour Queen, and they finally announced a slew of local songwriters to participate, including Alexander Peters, Brandon Hardesty, Dan Haas, Daphne Eckman, Dean Rosenthal, Jimi Haha, Jen Van Meter, Joey Harkum, Kelly Bell, Ray Weaver, Skribe and more! Tickets and all the details are at annapolissongwritersfestival.com, and we are working hard to sit down with them for a bonus pod so they can explain how it all works for me.

Hey, if you are in the market for some bras or other intimates and head to ala mode intimates on September 1st and find out they are not there… don’t panic! They have just moved. After ten years at the Annapolis Town Center, they found they needed some more space and found some at the Woodbridge Center on Route 2. This is near Sandy Pony Donuts, Basmati, and Dukes Golf. They will be opening there on September 1, but until then, the Town Center store is still open, as is their location in Fells Point. Need more info… alamodeintimates.com

Hey, have you heard about the hassle of getting Springsteen tickets? Apparently, the evil incarnate that goes by the name Ticketmaster feels that using dynamic pricing will keep scalpers away by increasing the price as the demand increases. News flash–it won’t. It will just line Ticketmaster’s pockets. And really, who has four grand to spend to see The Boss? Well, our friends at WRNR don’t have tickets, but they are doing something about it!

[CLIP]

Let’s talk about some things to do and stuff to put on your calendar! Tonight. 7 pm, in the parking lot at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits but down closer to Grumps–Sofo is sponsoring an outdoor movie night. There will be live entertainment, food, popcorn, and a movie. Bring your chairs and have a good time. Gets underway at 7 pm.

Saturday evening on West Street…Dinner Under the Stars. Always a fun time, and if you are downtown this weekend, swing by the Calvert Street entrance to Gotts Court Garage and look left at the AMAZING mural that is being painted by Cindy Fletcher Holden and Comacell Brown. I swung by last night, and there is a bit of sky painted, but the rest is taped out, and it looks amazing!

On Sunday up in Severna Park.. 335 Ritchie Highway, to be specific. It is the 8th Annual Knights of Columbus Car & Truck Show. Antiques, current models, muscle cars, and exotic ones! This gets underway at 10 am and will run all day. Bring a camera–there will be some sweet wheels!

Looking to NEXT weekend. Friday the 5th is the Annual Annapolis Rotary Crab Feast at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium–tickets online at annapolisrotary.org or at many local businesses, including Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Fast-Signs, and a whole bunch of others. And the very next day, on the 6th, Navy Football kicks off its season with the Navy Fan Fest. This runs from 10 am to noon, and the 2022 team will be on the concourse from 10 am to 11 am for photos, autographs, and posters. Then move down to the field for the rest of the event. Music, games, inflatables, vendors, and more are on the field. The fest is free, however, there is a $10 charge to park at the stadium if you decide to park there!

And that’s it for the news, but here’s some podcast news for you. Bonus pod at noon today with Pure Prairie League, who is coming to Rams Head On Stage on the 10th. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, it is the Maryland Renaissance Festival.

As always, please let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help! And thank you in advance!

We thank our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, and the weather looks decent. So now it’s time just to say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast