July 28, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Haire Extends Lead. Money for City Dock. Bird News. Yacht News, Radio Wars!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

Jessica Haire extended her lead in the election results for Anne Arundel County Executive over Herb McMillan, but there are still 7,500 votes to be counted, and it is too close to call. The City of Annapolis received $3.2 million from the Feds to help pay for City Dock. We have some interesting stats on the Bird bike and scooter program. There’s a new luxury yacht broker in town. And WNAV may be getting sold again, and we now may have two AM oldies stations in Annapolis. Tides and Tunes is happening tonight, and of course, we have some pod news along with a bonus pod with Pure Prairie League tomorrow!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, July 28th, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Where did July go? Seems like it was just I-Day the other day, and now– Plebe Parents Weekend is bearing down on us and will be here before you know it! OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

We are slowly creeping our way to finding out who won the Republican primary for County Executive. The Board of Elections counted the provisional ballots yesterday, and Jessica Haire extended her lead by a few votes. Right now, she sits at 14, 152 to Herb McMillan’s 12,751. But there are still about 7,500 ballots to be counted on the final day–Friday. They had a total of 2,759 provisional ballots, and 1,867 were accepted in full. Two hundred twenty-three were accepted in part, which means that some of the choices were likely not counted…for instance, if you went to vote in a different precinct, you could vote for statewide or national offices, but likely not the local ones. 669 ballots were rejected outright–some of those were by independent or third-party voters who are not eligible to vote in primaries, and others were for people that mailed in a ballot, and perhaps forgot, and went to the polls on Election Day. Anyhow, any remaining ballots in the mail need to be at the Board of Elections by 10:00 AM on Friday, when the final canvas will be done. We will know the results by the end of the day, and the election results will be certified next week. Then bring on the general election!

The City of Annapolis got word yesterday that the Federal Government is giving them $3.2 million to help out with the City Dock project. The entire project was projected to cost $60 million, but the news from City Hall yesterday reduced that to $40 million. Anyhow, this $3.2 will be added to the $10 million provided by the state, and the $25 million the firm that is building the garage will pay for the rights to control parking downtown for 30 years. So if the $40 million is correct, it looks like it is almost paid for!

I was listening to the Transportation Committee’s meeting yesterday because I have no life but I thought this was interesting. On average, the Bird scooters and bikes take 157 rides per day. The average duration of a ride is 17.5 minutes, and the average distance is 2.7 miles. The City seems pleased with the program so far and is working with the County to expand it to other areas beyond the downtown area. Alderwoman Tierney said she was surprised to see a scooter out by TJ Maxx at the Festival at Riva, and the Bird guy said that if you do not release the accelerator after crossing a geo-fence, the scooter will run until it runs out of battery.

Engel and Volkers is going to sell luxury yachts in Annapolis. To be honest, I have seen the name on their West Street building but had no idea what they did. Apparently, they are a high-end German real estate agency specializing in homes in the $3 million and up range. They got into yachting in some of their other offices a few years ago, and with the boom in boating due to COVID, they are bringing it here. This office will offer yacht sales and charters!

Some radio news. It seems like WNAV may be sold again. Donna Cole at Annapolis Creative broke the story yesterday that a company called Maryland Media One is investing in the station, but the current management would not say if there were a sale. Separately, we learned that Steve Clendenin, the CEO of Maryland Media One, has said he plans to syndicate his oldies programming from other properties from Havre De Grace in Harford County down to Annapolis as he has done from Wilmington, NC, to Myrtle Beach. If this is the way it goes, there will be two AM oldies stations in Annapolis. WYRE has been playing oldies since 2020, with the mid to late 60s and 1970s format syndicated out of New York and hosted by WCBS’s Scott Shannon. Radio wars are on the horizon!

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Jules Smith and the Maryland Renaissance Festival-and a bonus pod with Pure Prairie League..well, not the entire band on Friday. And speaking of podcasts–do check out the new one from the Anne Arundel County Police. It’s called The Crime Journal, and it’s really interesting–get it wherever you get your podcasts! Highly recommended, and they just released a new case yesterday!

Of course, tonight is Tides and Tunes at the Maritime Museum .. admission is free, but they ask for a $10 suggested donation–up tonight–the ever-popular Timmie Metz Band.

And that’s a wrap. As always, a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering!

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast