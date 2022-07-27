July 27 2022 | Daily News Brief | More Election Results Expected. BGE Grant for IVP. Balloon Festival! Live Music Update!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Provisional ballots will be counted today, so we may see more results in the County Executive's race later today. BGE has given a $75,000 grant to the AAEDC to fund the next cohort of the Inclusive Ventures Program! The Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival is coming, and it is a cool thing to do.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday I got the chance to go to Martin State Airport to see a crash demonstration put on by the Department of Transportation. They wrecked a pair of cars to demonstrate the value of seatbelts and car seats in advance of the changing laws on October 1. Really interesting– I tossed a video from my GoPro on the All Annapolis Facebook page and Twitter feed if you are interested… OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Later this afternoon, we will know a little more about the election results. Today is the day when the board of elections will count the provisional ballots. These are ballots that were manually cast on election day because they were not allowed to have them electronically recorded–someone may have gone to the wrong polling location, not registered to a party, etc. Election judges will never turn anyone away, and if there is something off–they will have them vote provisionally. There are just under 2,500 ballots that were cast, so we’ll see. The next day to watch is Friday, when the remaining mail-in ballots are counted. In the Republican County Executive race, Jessica Haire currently leads Herb McMillan by only 1080 votes. So out of the 2,500 provisional ballots, there may be 800 or so in play for the Republicans. There are still 2,561 republican mail-in ballots outstanding–it remains to be seen how many of them are returned. I believe (I need to look it up), but the state will pay for a recount if there is less than a 5% difference in the final votes–currently, it is 3.6%. This is a nail-biter.

BGE was feeling generous yesterday. County Executive Pittman announced that the energy company has given a $75,000 grant to the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation to fund the next round of the Inclusive Ventures Program. A group of minority business owners is selected to do what is essentially a business boot camp for eight weeks. In the end, they receive a $5,000 seed grant to help them implement what they learned. There is no cost to apply, and it is open to any minority-owned business in the County that has been in business for two or more years, has employees, and earned revenue. And you must be in good standing with the state. Applications open today and remain open until 5 pm on August 2nd. All the details at aaedc.org, and then just click on the minority business link at the top menu bar!

And a short news day today, but as we wrap it all up…August 5-7 in Cordova on the Eastern Shore is the 6th Annual Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival at Triple Creek Vineyards. I did this last year, and it was very cool, especially the balloon glow at night. But they have food, beer, wine, cocktails, live bands, vendors, games for kids, balloon rides, and demonstrations. Admission is $30 for all three days and $5 for kids, so it is a bargain. And last year, it was horribly hot, and we bailed out mid-afternoon and drove 15 minutes to St. Michaels, cooled off in the brewery there, grabbed a meal, and hit the festival again after the sun went down. Tickets and info at … obviously enough… chesapeakebayballoonfestival.com

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news… Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Jules Smith, and the Maryland Renaissance Festival. Next weekend it is either Peake Social or the Classic Theatre of Maryland..haven’t decided yet–if you have a preference, let me know!

