July 22, 2022 | Daily News Brief | More Election Results. City Hall Security. Langton Green Grant. Yellow Dubmarine!

Today…

We have an update on the Gubernatorial and County Executive elections. City Hall in Annapolis is being fortified. Kubota has given Langton Green $100K, and they want to give them another $100K. Bay Village is celebrating one year and just nailed an award from US News & World Report. Maryland Hall is presenting more Front Stairs Concerts; this Saturday, it is Beatles for kids featuring Yellow Dubmarine. Of course, some pod news and a promised bonus pod are coming up this afternoon!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 22nd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hot enough out there for you? The heat will continue through the weekend, and I am sure George will talk about that some more. But if you need to escape the heat, both the City and County cooling centers are open. Hydrate and stay cool. OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

OK, here’s what we know about the election now that some mail-in ballots have been counted. In the gubernatorial races, no material changes. On the Republican side, Dan Cox still leads 55.06% to Kelly Schulz’s 41.12%–mathematically, she can beat him, but all of the outstanding ballots would have to go her way. On the Democratic side, things tightened up a little, but Wes Moore still has 35.4% of the votes, Tom Perez is #2 at 27.44%, and Comptroller Peter Franchot at 20.77%. Interesting that Franchot picked up the most mail-in votes of all of them, but there is too large a gap to surmount.

Looking at the County Executive race. Jessica Haire extended her lead a little over Herb McMillan. Currently, she has 43.45% of the vote with 13,185 votes. McMillan is at 39.9% and 12,108 votes. She now leads by 1077 votes. Now there are two more days to remember. On Wednesday the 27th, the Board of Elections will count the provisional ballots submitted on Election Day–there will not be too many of them. And then, on Friday the 29th at 10 am, they will begin to count the outstanding mail-in ballots that have been received since election day. With 1000 votes, this race is still undecided. As with yesterday–to be continued!

City Hall in Annapolis is being fortified. Starting today, getting into City Hall will be a bit more difficult and inconvenient. Citing a security audit done four years ago, Mayor Buckley’s office announced that magnetometers would be installed, and all visitors will need to present ID and pass through the detectors or be wanded. The new security stations will be staffed by the Annapolis Police Department. I assume they are getting rid of the security guard that has been in place for several years. City Manager David Jarrell said, “it is crucial that we maintain the security of our buildings and operations for the safety of our employees as well as the public.” There is no mention of securing any other City-owned buildings like the Gorman Street Annex, the Pip Moyer Rec Center, or the Stanton Center.

Hey, this is pretty cool. The Kubota tractor company is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the US by giving away $500,000 in $100,000 increments. And one of those recipients was Langton Green, based here in Annapolis. The money will be used to enhance the Langton Green Community Garden. This program provides garden plots for older folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities. But wait, there’s more. The five winners have a chance to double up the grant. There is a public voting option at KubotaHometownProud.com , and the one with the most votes by midnight on the 25th will score an extra $100,000. So go vote for Langton Green!

Annapolis Bay Village is only celebrating their first year in business..actually this Saturday, but they also just earned a Best Memory Care senior community by US News & World Report. The magazine evaluated more than 2,500 communities across the nation. Impressive. Check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for the full story and a link to their methodology. So congrats to Bay Village on your first year and this great accolade!

Looking for an awesome thing for kids on Saturday? Maryland Hall continues the Front Stairs series with Saturday Morning Tunes: Beatles for Kids featuring Yellow Dubmarine–a reggae group that plays the Beatles. Fun for all ages and put together by WTMD. This one is ticketed, and you can get them at MarylandHall.org

And that’s it for the news, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, speaking of Maryland Hall, it’s Jackie Coleman, the new Executive Director. And next Saturday, it is the Maryland Renaissance Festival. And that bonus pod—I’m gonna get that up this morning, so keep an eye out for that!

It’s Friday, and the weather looks hot and steamy, so please stay cool. So now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

