July 21, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Man Shot While Driving. Election Update. Benefit for Ukraine. Annapolis Bike Party.

Today…

A man was shot as he drove on Route 295 and jumped from his moving car. A slight election update. Shenandoah Run is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine on Friday at Maryland Hall. There’s a cool new event in town next week from the new Annapolis Bike Party group. It is Tides and Tunes at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park tonight! And our pod news and a heads up on a bonus podcast coming your way!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, July 21st, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Is everyone over their respective political hangovers yet? I tell you, this brief respite we get as voters between the primary and the general is kind of nice. I opened my mailbox yesterday, and not a single political mailer! OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Route 295 near West Nursery Road in Linthicum. Very early yesterday morning, they received multiple calls for shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they learned that a 21-year-old man was shot while driving along Route 295 southbound. He jumped out of the moving car, which eventually the empty car crashed into a guardrail, and made his way to a nearby convenience store. He was taken to shock trauma in Baltimore for treatment. Police do not know what led up to the incident, but they are looking for a grey Nissan Armada.

Some more specific updates on the election. It appears that mail-in ballots are unlikely to change the GOP race for Governor, so Dan Cox will be the Republican nominee. As to the Anne Arundel County Executive race, a lot closer, and those ballots will make a difference. Currently, Jessica Haire is in the lead by 864 votes. She has 12, 321 and Herb McMillan has 11,457. The Board of Elections sent out approximately 12,000 republican ballots, and approximately 4,000 have been returned so far. The rest are able to be returned by the 29th as long as they are postmarked by yesterday. We expect to have some more updates later today as they count the provisional and first rounds of mail-in ballots. To be continued.

There’s a great fundraiser at Maryland Hall on Friday night. Shenandoah Run- a great regional folk band, will present a concert to benefit Ukraine. It gets underway at 7:30 pm, and they are asking for donations in whatever amount you can afford. Tickets are required, and you can get them at MarylandHall.org . The ENTIRE proceeds will go to Razom for Ukraine. Razom means “together,” and the non-profit provides critical humanitarian relief and recovery, evacuations of vulnerable people, and advocating for Ukraine! I’ll be there. I hope you will as well!

This is a next Tuesday event but one that needs to go on your calendar if you ride a bike. A new group in town called Annapolis Bike Party is hosting its first ride. It is free and gets underway at 730 pm on Tuesday at Studio 39, just off of Westgate Circle. The route is not published, but it is a leisurely ride for about an hour with a stop mid-way at Forward Brewing in Eastport. They hope to make this a regular thing like they have in Baltimore and DC. Decorate your bikes with lights, music, glow sticks, whatever you want..or nothing at all. Again, free. Check out their Facebook page at Annapolis Bike Party. I really hope this takes off!

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Maryland Hall’s new Executive Director–Jackie Coleman! And next weekend– Jules Smith and the Maryland Renaissance Festival. Look for a bonus pod, possibly Friday but no later than Monday with James King, and we chat about restauranteuring in a pandemic. And speaking of podcasts–do check out the new one from the Anne Arundel County Police. It’s called The Crime Journal, and it’s really interesting–get it wherever you get your podcasts! Highly recommended!

Of course, tonight is Tides and Tunes at the Maritime Museum .. admission is free, but they ask for a $10 suggested donation–up tonight–the always popular Higher Hands–it’s gonna be a steamy one tonight; good thing they have cool adult beverages.

And that's a wrap.

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

