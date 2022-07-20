July 20 2022 | Daily News Brief | Rape in Annapolis. Renn Fest. Cox Wins. County Executive Race Continues.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A woman was raped by to men in Annapolis. Another woman had her purse stolen from her room at the Westin. A jewelry case was stolen a week ago at Kohls. A car crashed into a pharmacy front door but didn’t gain access. Toys R Us is coming to Macy’s. A pop-up gelateria is coming to the Annapolis Town Center. And the Renaissance Festival is coming soon, with tickets on sale on August 1st. Election results–Dan Cox will face Wes Moore for Governor. Michael Peroutka will face Anthony Brown for Attorney General. And we are not sure yet about who will face County Executive Pittman in November as it is a tight race and mail-in ballots need to be counted. But, it will be either Jessica Haire or Herb McMillan.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 20th, 2022 this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday was the primary, and we’ll have a bit on that later. But for now, you can rejoice that your mailbox will get a reprieve of crap political mailers for about a week. It will be that long until they get to the more than 500,000 mail-in ballots, which will be enough to sway many races. OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Annapolis Police are investigating a rape that occurred on Sunday early morning in the Eastport section of Annapolis. A woman said she was raped by two unknown males in the 1100 block of Tyler Avenue. This section of Tyler is what many would call Hilltop. Actually, Hilltop ends at Tyler, and Tyler continues down through Bay Ridge into the community there. This rape happened between President Street and Tyler Ave/Elliot Rd. Police do not have any suspects but are investigating.

An odd robbery in Annapolis. Also on Sunday morning at the Westin Hotel. According to police, now follow this if you can…a woman claims that an unknown male stole her purse. She left the room and the purse behind, and the male stole it and refused to allow her to retrieve it. The loss to the victim was $1088.

And another odd one. This was at Kohls’s Department store. Police responded to the store on Monday for a theft that took place back on July 9th–that’s 9 days ago. And according to store security, someone came in and stole a part of a jewelry display case and contents valued at $13,475. How does that happen? And how does it go unreported for more than a week?

Last odd police thing, I promise. On Monday, at about 4 am, police were called to the Annapolis Pharmacy on Giddings Avenue for an intrusion alarm. Police say suspects rammed a vehicle into the front door but were unable to gain entry. However, the whole front of the store was boarded up on Monday. How does one ram a car into a glass front of a building and not gain entry? Weird and scary stuff is happening in Annapolis.

Some cool stuff happening! The Maryland Renaissance Festival is coming up, and opening weekend is August 27th, but tickets go on sale on August 1st. It will run weekends through October 23rd and Labor Day. All tickets are required to be purchased online. Discounted weekends for the first three. We spoke with Jules Smith, the GM for the fest, so look for a local business spotlight with him on July 30th–the day before tickets are on sale! Huzzah! Man, I always sound stupid saying that!

A cool pop-up doing some cool things. La Marmotta Gelateria is a pop-up gelato shop at the Annapolis Town Center. It is open only 2-days a week–Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 pm in front of True Food Kitchen. Besides the gelato, the cool things, like Bitty & Beaus, employ individuals with Down Syndrome and other developmental disabilities. Way cool!

Some silly news, I think– bankrupt and liquidated Toys R Us is trying to make a come back. They are opening small stores within a store in Macy’s. Of course, Macy’s is not doing well and is closing stores left and right. So far, Annapolis has been spared the ax, but within the next few months, expect to see a Toys R Us mini store within Macy’s. And it has been a long time since Macy’s sold any toys.

OK, I guess we need to talk elections. First and foremost, the mailed-in and dropped-in ballots of more than 500,000 have not been counted yet and likely will be able to have an impact on several races, including our County Executive race. These ballots will begin to be counted on Thursday, and that will continue until the deadline on the 29th. The election will be certified the week of August 8th. And remember, this was the primary and will set up the races for the general election on November 8th. So, let’s see…I only want to talk about the significant races with challengers…at last look….

GOVERNOR

Republican Dan Cox appears to have defeated Republican Kelly Schulz

On the Democratic side, it looks like Wes Moore is the nominee, with Tom Perez coming in second and, surprisingly to me, Peter Franchot in third place

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican Michael Peroutka will be the Republican nominee for Attorney General.

Democrat Anthony Brown will face him in November.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE FOR ANNE ARUNDEL

Republican Jessica Haire is holding a slim lead over Herb McMillan– last we looked to be about 800 votes.

And County Executive Pittman was unopposed in the primary, so we will see him in November.

I am shocked, to be honest. It seems like the Republicans riding on former President Trump’s coattails did very well as opposed to the more centrist ones. But time will tell–remember, these numbers are all preliminary, and there are several canvasses that need to happen, and I suspect we will not have a good idea of winners for at least a week.

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news… if you didn’t get a chance yesterday, please give the bonus pod we dropped with Leah Rand a listen–all about the Annapolis Rotary’s Annual Crab Feast!. Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Jackie Coleman, and Maryland Hall and next weekend–the Renn Fest like I mentioned.

