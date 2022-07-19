July 19, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Primary Day. Deceased Midshipman Identified. New Stamp With Local Connection. Tickets!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Alpha Engineering!

Today…

Go Vote! The Naval Academy identified the deceased Midshipman. Glen Burnie man sentenced to 25 years in prison for the distribution of fentanyl. A local photographer will have his work featured on a new stamp. Some great tickets are up for grabs at Rams Head On Stage. And pod news, as always, with some bonus podcasts!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, July 19th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It’s primary day! It is your last chance to vote if you are a democrat or republican. So make sure, if you haven’t already–get to the polls today …they close at 8 pm, as will the dropboxes for any mail-in ballots..or you can go to the post office and have it postmarked by today. But with all the ways to vote, don’t expect any results for a week or so. OK, enough of that, let’s get back into the news, shall we?

The Naval Academy has identified the Midshipman that passed away this past weekend. Second Class Midshipman (Junior) Luke Gabriel Bird of Texas passed away in Chile while participating in a semester abroad program. Bird was hiking with a classmate in the Valparaiso region, specifically the Salto El Agua waterfall. He apparently lost his footing and fell over the edge of the waterfall into the lagoon below. It is estimated the drop is more than 300 feet. It took nearly 24 hours to make a recovery. The Academy is providing counseling and support for anyone that may need it. Bird was a member of the 20th and 2nd companies and was an ocean engineering major looking to become a 2nd Lieutenant in the Marine Corps upon graduation.

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Purnell Summerville was sentenced to 25 years for fentanyl possession with intent to deliver. Back in March of 2021, Anne Arundel County Police made a traffic stop in Glen Burnie. When they approached the vehicle, they spotted a large bulge under Summerville’s jacket and asked him to step out of the car, at which time they discovered the drugs as well as a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Last week we told you about the increase in the price of stamps; well, this week’s stamp story is about a new one featuring the work of local photographer Peter Turcik of Edgewater. The image “Ghost Fleet of the Potomac” will be featured on a set of 16 stamps to be released on August 5th featuring National Marine Sanctuaries. He took the photo while working for the Chesapeake Conservancy on an assignment to photograph the Ghost Fleet at low tide. The Ghost Fleet is in Mallows Bay on the Potomac on the lower Western Shore, and it is the largest collection of shipwrecks in the Western Hemisphere, including more than 100 wooden steamships built as an emergency fleet in World War I. Pretty cool!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has hooked us up with some great seats again. Want to go see KICK: The INXS Experience on Thursday the 21st, or how about Pat McGee and Friends on Saturday? Just shoot me an email or a DM and let me know, and I may pick you. And be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com .

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Maryland Hall, and the following Saturday—Renn Fest!! I have a bonus pod coming out today (hopefully) all about the Annapolis Rotary Crab Feast and another one in a few days with James King of Titan Hospitality all about the struggles nearly all restaurants are facing right now–that was a very interesting one for sure.

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief and something election-ish, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast