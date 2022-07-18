July 18, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Midshipman Death. Knife-Wielding Man. Deputy Arrested. MSP Under Investigation. Jet Blue is Back!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A Midshipman from the Naval Academy has died. Annapolis Police investigating an assault when a man with a knife threatened an employee of a local business. A Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with assault and robbery of another deputy. The Maryland State Police are under Federal investigation for discriminatory hiring and promotional practices. Jet Blue is back at BWI. A Thomas Point Light fundraiser. Pod news and more!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, July 18th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Seems like no one saw that Saturday monsoon coming. Unfortunately, it ended up canceling the Annapolis Irish Festival about halfway through the event. Ugh, Maryland Weather–never depend on it. Something I CAN depend on is the surge of news on Fridays shortly after we release the DNB. So, we do have a lot of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A Midshipman at the Naval Academy died on Sunday. Per their protocol, no further information will be available until 24 hours have passed since family notifications. We will update the story on EyeOnAnnaopolis.net as soon as we hear more.

On the Friday news dump. Annapolis Police are investigating an assault that happened on Thursday evening just after 11 p. A man entered a business in the first block of West Street and threatened an employee with a knife. The victim was not injured. However, the suspect was not located or identified. We do understand there is some video that police are analyzing.

Also, on Thursday night., the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s office was notified that one of their own was arrested and charged with assault and robbery. He has been identified as Sergeant Matthew Beall, and he is accused of assaulting and robbing another deputy with the Sheriff’s office. Apparently, there were two domestic incidents–one between June 13th and 23rd and another on July 11th. Beall’s police powers have been suspended, and he is also suspended without pay. The Sheriff’s office will be doing an internal investigation.

And the Maryland State Police are now under a federal investigation for violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, accusing the agency of racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices. Both the Governor and the Superintendent of the State Police, Colonel Woodrow Jones, have said they will cooperate with the investigation.

Enough police news for you? Let’s talk airplane news! Jet Blue is back. After a covid forced hiatus, they have now resumed flying out of BWI with non-stop service to Boston. While not back to pre-pandemic levels, BWI has rebounded very strongly. In 2021, in terms of passengers, they were up 68% over 2020.

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight with Liquified Creative on Saturday–and appreciated that quick edit since we only recorded it on Thursday! Always great to hear a success story of a company that started out as an idea in a basement and is now celebrating 15 years! Up next weekend–Jackie Coleman and Maryland Hall!

And as we begin to wrap it up, if you are a fan of the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse, there is a fundraiser on September 23rd. It will be on the Catherine Marie and will include food, drinks, oysters, and the Eastport Oyster Boys. We have the details on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and a link for tickets and the online auction. So why do you need to know now? Tickets are VERY limited–the yacht can only hold 150, so go get them now! This will be a fun night!

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

