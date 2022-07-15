July 15, 2022 | Daily News Brief | COVID Info. Political Donations In Question. Spat. Irish Fest!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Today is the last day to do your Maryland State Income Taxes. County Executive Pittman has the Rona and it is spreading pretty fast again in the County. Four Crofton community associations have unearthed more than $250,000 of donations from a developer and related entities/people given to Jessica Haire’s campaign and they are asking for it to be returned. The SRA and ORP planted 30 million spat in the Severn River to help clean up the Bay. CNBC says Maryland is the 7th most expensive state to live in as inflation rises. And it is the Annapolis Irish Festival (FINALLY)! Gates open at 11 am tomorrow and out code for $5 (or 20%) off General Admission tickets is good until midnight — 5offeye22. We also have a contest on our All Annapolis Facebook page for Rhett Butler tickets this Sunday!

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 15th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Busy weeks tend to fly by pretty quickly. And this week was busy for me so I say bring on the weekend! Let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Final warning. Maryland State income taxes need to be filed or mailed by the end of the day today! Comptroller Franchot gave those of us who owe an extra 90 days and for that, I say thank you. But if you have not filed your return–this is the last chance–see ya at the post office!

County Executive Pittman has the Rona! In a statement from his office, he said he was feeling bad earlier in the week but two home tests proved negative and he still felt bad and took a PCR test, and boom–positive. He is isolating for 5 days and will be masked for another five and says he has mild symptoms. And in case you are interested, our positivity rate in the county is 14.1% which is a VERY low number as most home tests are NOT reported. The State is at 9.4% and this rate is the third highest we have seen since the start of the pandemic. The initial positivity rate when all we had was in-person testing peaked at 27.7% and in January of this year, we were at 31.1%. And to make it worse, I am reading that this strain is resistant to antibodies from previous infections and the current vaccines and booster’s effectiveness are lessened. Be careful folks.

Jessica Haire, one of the republican candidates for County Executive is feeling the heat. We mentioned earlier this week that her opponent, Herb McMillan was asking for her to return $90,000 of donations from a DC developer looking to build a landfill. Well, now four Crofton Community Groups have done more research and uncovered 41 donations totaling more than $250,000 associated with that developer and are asking that she return it all as well. The groups say that the amount is more than 40% of total donations received in the last two reporting periods. They have also submitted Maryland Public Information Act Requests for all communication she may have had with the developer or anyone related to him. Stay tuned.

There are more oysters in the Severn. Well, technically more spat. On Wednesday, the Oyster Recovery Partnership and the Severn River Association planted …it was actually more of a dump, to be honest…30 million juvenile oysters as part of the Operation Build A Reef. Since 2018, they have planted more than 115 million oysters. And as we all know, oysters are a great filter and help clean the bay. Need proof? Check out the exhibit at the Annapolis Maritime Museum–it’s pretty amazing the work one little oyster can do!

I read a CNBC article about the 10 most expensive states to live in as inflation keeps rising. They looked at cost of living and the pricing of select goods and determined that inflation was hitting 10 states the hardest. Coming in at number 10–Vermont, followed by Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Maryland at number 7. They noted that food prices are surging higher than the national average, we scored 7 out of 50 for the cost of living earning a solid F, the CPI is up 7.5%, and the average home price is $897,000 with an average monthly energy bill of $180. Worse off than us are Alaska, Oregon, Massachusetts, California, and New York and number 1 is Hawaii. Hawaii is understandable — it’s a group of islands. For New York, food is up 50% over the national average, they scored a 2 out of 10 for the cost of living, CPI is up 6.3%, the average home price in Manhattan is $2.3 million and the average energy bill is $174. And fun fact, just talked to my kid in NY and the average rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in New York City is now at $5000/month. Let that sink in a bit.

And as we start to wrap it up the Annapolis Irish Festival is TOMORROW. I understand VIP tickets are sold out but there are General Admission tickets available so go get those. The weather looks spectacular. Gaelic Storm, Scythian, some cool Irish culture and food, and a LOT of fun. Tickets and info at AnnapolisIrishFestival.com and remember, probably up until midnight tonight you can save $5 or 20%–however you want to look at it on every General Admission Ticket by using the code 5offeye22 so go grab all the tickets you need at annapolisirishfestival.com If you want to see Rhett Butler of the Old 97s at a matinee show on Sunday at Rams Head On Stage, head to our All Annapolis Facebook page–we have a simple contest up there pinned to the top–picking a winner at noon today!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight Liquified Creative and I spoke with Shawn and Jaclyn yesterday so I need to edit that up pretty quickly, and next week, Maryland Hall.

