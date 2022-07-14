July 14, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Mall Guard Carjacked. Murderer Caught. School Woes. PoPo Pod. 988.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police arrested a woman who carjacked a marked security car from the Annapolis Mall. They also made an arrest in a Crofton murder. And they have a great new podcast! The Anne Arundel County Public Schools expect to have the same problem with buses next year as they had this year. A national report suggests that 10% of students in public schools have disappeared. Having a crisis and needing some mental help, 988 is the new number to call starting Saturday. It is Tides and Tunes at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park tonight! And our pod news and a heads up on a pair of bonus podcasts coming your way!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, July 14th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Was over at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park last night for a new temporary art exhibit that is opening today. It is called Oceana Phenomena and it combines the real photos of Jay Fleming and the abstract mixed media of Jane Baldridge. The theme is centered on rising sea levels and it is quite good. So when you have a moment–go check it out. OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

A 35-year-old Annapolis woman was arrested after carjacking a car at the mall and leading the Anne Arundel County Police on a chase that ended in Glen Burnie. Yesterday morning at 430 am, she assaulted and pulled a uniformed security guard from his marked vehicle and stole the car. Police spotted it at Forest and Spa and tried to stop it, but she kept going. In the end, they used stop sticks to stop it on 7th Avenue in Glen Burnie. The suspect fled on foot but was quickly caught. The security guard suffered relatively minor injuries.

Here’s some good news from the County — remember that McDonald’s employee that was shot in Crofton back in May? Police have made an arrest. He is identified as a 21-year-old male from Middle River. Apparently, he was a suspect from early on in the investigation. He is currently incarcerated in Prince George’s County for his alleged involvement in a June 13 murder in PG County. No trial date has been set.

[CLIP]

Ah yes, the Talking Heads and the Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Same as it ever was. Rachel Pacella at The Capital is reporting that AACPS anticipates that when we start next year, we will still have the same shortage of bus drivers as we had this past year. Interim Superintendent Monique Jackson said they need about 50 more drivers. Ugh

[CLIP]

I read an article yesterday that said 10 percent of the nationwide school population has disappeared since pre-covid. That nearly 50% of the teachers in public schools have at least one student who never showed up for class. And for the first year in the past 15 years, graduation rates have declined. I was speaking with a parent in the Annapolis cluster and she said sometimes Eastport Elementary had a 30% absentee rate. And there is a myriad of reasons why… some lower-income areas are on the outer limit of walkability and with parents that may be working or not have access to cars it takes a motivated kid to go to school. Others may be responsible for caring for younger siblings and all. Really concerning. I have an email to the schools to see how our numbers compare to the national ones in the report. I’ll get back to you on that!

When you need police, fire, or ambulance, you call 911. Starting Saturday, if you are having a crisis and need some mental health and support…you can call 988. This will connect you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Before, you needed to remember and call a regular phone number 800-273-8255 which will remain in place, but starting Saturday…988.

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Liquified Creative, and next week, Maryland Hall’s–Jackie Coleman! Look for a bonus pod probably Friday all about the Crab Feast and another one with James King and we chat about restauranteuring in a pandemic. And speaking of podcasts–do check out the new one from the Anne Arundel County Police. It’s called The Crime Journal and it’s really interesting–get it wherever you get your podcasts!

Of course, tonight is Tides and Tunes at the Maritime Museum .. admission is free but they ask for a $10 suggested donation–up tonight–the always popular Michael McHenry Tribe.

