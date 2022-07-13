July 13, 2022 | Daily News Brief |More Shootings. AACPS at the Mall. No Buses For Camp. TikToking Waterman

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A person was shot in a Glen Burnie restaurant yesterday morning. More shots were fired in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police have a plan. The Anne Arundel County Publis Schools are looking for employees at the mall. And at least some AACPS summer camps will not have bus transportation for kids. And Luke McFadden is a waterman and now, the Pasadena resident is TikTok famous!

OK that Webb Telescope thing at the community college was one of the most fascinating things I have done in a long while. NASA beamed in a panel of the scientists that worked on the project to explain some of the images and also to do a Q&A. There were only about 150 locations all across the world, and we were one here in Anne Arundel County. I’m gonna search for a video of it and I will post a link. Wild! OK let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Well, I guess my plea to put down the guns yesterday fell on deaf ears. At about 10:40 am yesterday morning the Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 5th Avenue Breakfast and Lunch restaurant for, you guessed it, a shooting. This was in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE in Glen Burnie and the victim was conscious while being transported to a hospital. Police do not have a suspect or motive and are asking anyone that may know something to call them at 410-222-4700.

On Monday night at 1000 pm, the Annapolis Police responded to the 1200 Block of Forest Drive for a shots fired incident. This is the stretch of road between Hillsmere and Robinwood. They did not locate any victims, but they located two cars with bullet holes and another car that was suspicious–and after searching it, they found a loaded handgun. No injuries this time, thankfully; but also no suspect.

In response to the recent shootings and shots fired, Anne Arundel County is developing a strategic plan to battle this. They have met with all departments and other federal and state partners to figure it out. They are not releasing the details for “tactical reasons” but did say this is an all-hands-on-deck approach. They also reminded us that the County has a free conflict resolution center and encourages anyone to utilize them before any disputes become violent.

The school system is headed to the mall. They are always looking for unique and new ways to find good employees and now they’ve partnered with the Annapolis Mall by turning vacant storefronts into what are essentially help-wanted billboards for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

And hopefully one of those jobs is a bus driver. Yesterday a listener sent me a copy of an email from the school advising that they are unable to provide promised bus transportation to the scheduled AACPS summer camps at Maryland Hall. The email said that parents would need to self-transport their child to the camp. If it is any consolation, they did say they were sorry for any inconvenience. I am not sure if this is the same with other camp locations or just Maryland Hall–I’ll give them a ring a bit later today.

And WTOP had a cool article about Luke McFadden from the Dena. He’s a 26-year-old waterman and now he is TikTok famous with more than a million subscribers. He explains crabbing and helps people understand how the critters get from the water to the table. He said his business is now 98% from TikTok and he had made enough from TikTok and crabbing to buy some land and set up shop welling the week’s catch on the weekends! If you are a TikTocker–check him out–Luke McFadden.

