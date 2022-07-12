July 12, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Shootings. Leaks. Dirty Money. Taxes.Space!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Too many shootings in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. A significant diesel leak in Spa Creek. Is there some dirty money in the race for County Executive? Herb McMillan thinks so. Some lane closures on Route 50 today for repairs. State taxes are due this Friday. A way-cool space show about the Webb telescope tonight at AACC.And now it is ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey if you are looking for a fun night out–join Matt Edmonds at The Graduate’s Trophy Room for trivia every Monday night. The bar cash prizes are generous and there is a cumulative prize of a weekend stay. 730pm every Monday..free to play and they may just be my new favorite place for wings. OK, enough of that, let’s get back into the grind, shall we?

Lots of shootings in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. On Sunday night, a man and a woman were both shot in the Robinwood community in Annapolis. Initial reports indicated that 30 shots were fired. The suspect or suspects fled in a car and police are looking for them. The victims are expected to survive their injuries. If anyone has information, please call 410-260-3439

In the County, On Saturday afternoon in the Pioneer City community, two males were shot as they stood outside of a market. The suspects are only described as two unknown male suspects who fled in a white sedan. A few hours later in Pasadena, shots were fired through the front door of the Cosmetic Dental FX business on Ft. Smallwood Road–no victims were located. On Sunday in Glen Burnie at about 3 am officers on foot patrol (something Annapolis Police ought to consider, to be honest) heard gunshots. They located a male victim who said he stumbled upon an argument and as he was running away from the argument, he was hit by a bullet. His injuries are not life-threatening. And finally, yesterday at 4 am, police responded to the sound of gunshots on Tall Pines Court. When they arrived they did not find any victims, but there were several vehicles that were struck and another bullet entered a residence. Man, people, can we just put the guns down?

Sliding back to Annapolis, the US Coast Guard is working on cleaning up a 200-gallon diesel fuel spill in Spa Creek. It should be wrapped up by the time this DNB releases and they are not sure about the source–that investigation will come later. We did check in with an Alderperson and did confirm it was not the Mayor’s newly deputized boat! Joke! It was a joke, people! But the leak is serious. We’ll follow up and report on the source as soon as we know!

Herb McMillan, a Republican candidate for County Executive is calling on his Republican opponent, Jessica Haire to return nearly $100,000 in donations that he is calling unethical and dirty. He release a lengthy statement and you can read it on EyeOnAnnapolis.net but the gist is that a DC developer looking to build a controversial landfill in the county arranged for a lot of donations to be made. Friends, family, employees, and several LLCs of the developer all donated the maximum allowed by law ($6000) on the same day to Haire. One of the best bits of advice anyone can take when it comes to politics is to follow the money. And you can look into any and all candidates’ finances for the campaign on their reports which are public. Just google Maryland Campaign Finance Reports and it should be the top result. Toss in the candidate and see who gave them money, what they are spending it on, and a whole lot of other wonky stuff. It’s very eye-opening!

Parts of Route 50 Eastbound near 665 .. Aris T Allen Boulevard will be closed between 9 am and 3 pm today as SHA fixes a failed drainage pipe under the road. They say to expect the left lanes and left shoulders of BOTH directions to be closed to affect the repair.

And as we start to wrap, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if you have put off paying your Maryland income taxes as I have, the bill has finally come due. Comptroller Franchot extended the April 15th deadline for the third year in a row and tax returns must be filed by Friday at midnight. I suspect if you had money coming back, you already filed. But poor souls like me–well, I gotta write that check! And I need to give some kudos to the Comptrollers office. If you electronically file, they tend to get any refunds to you within three to four business days.

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday and Rams Head On Stage hooked me up once again. Want to go see Rhett Miller of the Old 97s on Sunday for a matinee show? Or maybe KICK: The INXS Experience next Thursday the 21st? Just shoot me an email or a DM and let me know and I may pick you. And be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com . And I also checked. My code is still good with the Irish Fest this weekend. 5offeye22 will save you 20% off of all your general admission tickets. You can get tickets and learn more at AnnapolisIrishFestival.com again that is 5offeye22 the number 5 off eye and the number 22.

Oh hey, here’s a cool thing. I am sure you’ve seen all the Webb images from the new telescope on your socials..this afternoon at 5:30 pm there is a program on that at AACC. They are a NASA-approved site so if you want to see some amazing imagery and learn about the scope and a lot more— come on out. It’s free and happening in the new Health and Life Sciences building in the auditorium. Should be wrapped up by about 7 pm

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Liquified Creative –I confirmed with them so we are good to go and Next weekend, Maryland Hall! Also recording a bunch this week with Peake Social and Jeremiah, the Annapolis Rotary about their crab feast, and EWE Spirit Foundation–so stay tuned!

