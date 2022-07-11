July 11, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Playground Shooting. Cold Case. Choptank and Spout Opening,. DDP Closing.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Police investigating a playground shooting and looking for witnesses to a 2-year-old murder in Annapolis. They have a new podcast episode out too! A Black Live Matter banner in Odenton was vandalized once again. Zachary's Jewelers is really very cool! Choptank and Sprout are set to open today and tomorrow. Dangerously Delicious Pies has called it quits in Annapolis. Pod news from us and a heads up on a very cool event to support the Thomas Point Lighthouse!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, July 11th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Quick hit, the price of mail went up yesterday! Hope you are stocked up on the Forever stamps–now sixty cents! Well. it is Monday and we have a LOT of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

On Thursday afternoon four black males rolled up in a dark SUV to a playground in Meade Village in Severn and opened fire. A 15-year-old teen was struck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening conditions. A person who was also on the playground returned fire with their own gun and fled the scene. Police say this was a targeted shooting and are looking for the suspects–both the shooters in the SUV and the one on the playground that returned fire. Please contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4700.

Anne Arundel County Police are hoping that with the passage of time, some alliances may have fallen apart and they can close a two-year-old murder case. On July 5 in 2020 just after noon, there was a shooting at a large party on Cananaro Drive in the Revell Downs Community in Annapolis. 19-year-old Justin Beasley was shot and killed. There was a second 19-year-old that was shot and survived. This was a large party and police believe there are dozens of witnesses and are asking them to come forward–you can contact police at 410-222-4731 or anonymously at 410-222-4700.

And speaking of cold cases, the popo just dropped their latest episode on an unsolved crime on their new podcast called The Crime Journal. Check it out– this one is about a brutal murder in Morris Hills up near the Baltimore City Line back in November 2019. A man knocked on the door and asked for the woman’s son. When he came out, there was an altercation, and the son was shot to death right on the back porch. Police want to solve it for obvious reasons, but also to give the victim’s mom some closure. Definitely check out that podcast and subscribe!

The Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton has had its Black Lives Matter sign vandalized once again. This is at least the 10th time. It happened between last Wednesday night and Thursday morning and the Black was cut out from the large sign leaving a hole. They are determined and the banner will be fixed or replaced and additional security measures will be put in place.

Often when a busker pulls up in front of a store, the store owner quickly shoos them away. Well, not in Annapolis and not at Zachary’s Jewelers. A week or so ago, Evangeline Ross saw a trio performing some Irish music outside of the store and it caught her ear. She asked them about the music and learned they are saving money for an international competition in Ireland and are members of the Baltimore/Washington Academy of Irish Culture. Well, that’s all it took. Now they will be performing at Zachary’s regularly, the store will be making a contribution and will be asking customers to contribute if they wish as well. The competition is in August and the trio is well on the way. If you want to help out, you can make a donation online at bwaic.org but do check in with Zachary’s to see when they are performing and check them out! What a great story!

Food news. Choptank is opening today for lunch and dinner. That’s the good news. The bad news is that they have a backlog of 1,400 reservations they need to muscle through. So don’t expect to walk in just yet, but you can try to snag a reservation online. The soft opening went well and everyone I spoke with had nothing but raves! It’s big–16,000 square feet with seating inside for 175 and 200 outside.

And opening tomorrow over near the mall in the center where Trader Joe’s is. Sprout Craft Food and Bakery will be opening its doors. They started as a food truck in 2016 in Easton, opened 2 other cafes on the shore–both very tiny, and now this is the third! Healthy, fresh food. Welcome to the neighborhood Sprout–glad to meet you!

And in some not-so-good food news. Dangerously Delicious Pies has called it quits. They opened up in November of 2020 on West Street after a pretty extensive renovation and build-out during the heat of covid but according to their Facebook page, they just could not get that rock up the hill. I believe this was a franchise and they have said that the original store in Baltimore would be taking orders and trucking pies down to regional farmers’ markets. They are at the Anne Arundel Farmers Market on Riva Road on Sundays, Crofton Farmers Market on Wednesdays, Kent Island Farmers Market on Thursdays, and Severna Park Farmers Market on Saturdays. I do not know what is happening with the Market House outpost they had, I will roll down and check it out today!

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight with Daylyy–quite a cool and refreshing take on social media! Next weekend– either Liquified Creative or Maryland Hall! And always up for suggestions! And a reminder, I am not sure when they are cutting off my code, but the Annapolis Irish Festival on this Saturday–July 16th! And you can save $5 or 20% off all of your tickets with the code 5offeye22 and you can get them at annapolisirishfestival.com

And as we begin to wrap it up, if you are a fan of the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse, there is a fundraiser on September 23rd. It will be on the Catherine Marie and will include food, drinks, oysters, and the Eastport Oyster Boys. We have the details on EyeOnAnnapolis.net as well as a link for tickets and the online auction. So why do you need to know now? Tickets are VERY limited–the yacht can only hold 150 so go get them now! This will be a fun night!

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather.

