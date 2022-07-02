Jokes & Jazz at Rams Head OnStage

Rams Head OnStage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Texas Hill

Sunday, July 31

1pm | $adv $16.50/dos $20

*All Ages Matinee

Jay & the Americans

Thursday, August 25

6:30pm & 9pm | $55

Dangerbird

Sunday, September 4

8pm | adv $20/dos $25

Jokes & Jazz starring Marcus Mitchell & Tommy Davidson

Wednesday, December 28

6:30pm & 9pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

07/02 Three Dog Night

07/05 Tal Wilkenfeld

07/06 Carolyn Wonderland (POSTPONED)

07/07 The Way Down Wanderers

07/08 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/09 Oh He Dead

07/09 John Hiatt & The Goners w/ Sonny Landreth & Danny Burns

07/10 Euge Groove

07/11 Davy Knowles

07/12 ASIA featuring John Payne

07/13 Die Laughing Presents: “The Answer Is Murder” Interactive Comedy Murder Mystery

07/14 Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater

07/15 Goodnight, Texas w. Jerrod

07/16 Carpool: The Ultimate Cars Tribute Band

07/17 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s w. Lauren Calve (All Ages Matinee)

07/17 Faster Pussycat

07/18 L.A. Guns

07/19 Steve Earle & The Dukes w. The Whitmore Sisters

07/20 Phillip-Michael Scales & Nelly’s Echo

07/21 KICK: The INXS Experience

07/22 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Christina Holmes

07/23 Pat McGee & Friends w. Ricky Duran

07/24 Norman Brown

07/25 Stone Horses

07/27 Rams Head Presents Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Maryland Hall

07/27 Vixen

07/28 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience

07/29 Suede

07/30 Tall Tall Trees w. Taylor Ashton

07/31 Texas Hill (All Ages Matinee)

08/01 The Aristocrats

08/02 JD Souther

08/04 The Docksiders

08/05 Red Matter (formerly Terrapin)

08/06 High Voltage: A Tribute to AC/DC

08/07 The 5th Dimension

08/08 Baha Men

08/10 Pure Prairie League

08/11 Tommy Malone of The Subdudes

08/12 Girl Named Tom

08/13 Bad Animals: A Tribute to Heart

08/14 R.E.I.G.N.

08/14 Sam Grow Trio w/ Scott Kurt

08/17 Beginnings: A Tribute to The Music of Chicgo

08/18 Ladysmith Black Mambazo

08/29 Kathy Mattea

08/20 Dan Navarro

08/20 Slim Man

08/21 Paul Lewis of Y-Not?!

08/22 The Garcia Project

08/26 Peter White & Vincent Ingala

08/27 DC’s Reflecting Fools (formerly Capitol Steps)

08/28 Kim Waters w/ Kayla Waters

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB