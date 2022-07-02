Jokes & Jazz at Rams Head OnStage
Rams Head OnStage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Texas Hill
Sunday, July 31
1pm | $adv $16.50/dos $20
*All Ages Matinee
Jay & the Americans
Thursday, August 25
6:30pm & 9pm | $55
Dangerbird
Sunday, September 4
8pm | adv $20/dos $25
Jokes & Jazz starring Marcus Mitchell & Tommy Davidson
Wednesday, December 28
6:30pm & 9pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
07/02 Three Dog Night
07/05 Tal Wilkenfeld
07/06 Carolyn Wonderland (POSTPONED)
07/07 The Way Down Wanderers
07/08 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
07/09 Oh He Dead
07/09 John Hiatt & The Goners w/ Sonny Landreth & Danny Burns
07/10 Euge Groove
07/11 Davy Knowles
07/12 ASIA featuring John Payne
07/13 Die Laughing Presents: “The Answer Is Murder” Interactive Comedy Murder Mystery
07/14 Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater
07/15 Goodnight, Texas w. Jerrod
07/16 Carpool: The Ultimate Cars Tribute Band
07/17 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s w. Lauren Calve (All Ages Matinee)
07/17 Faster Pussycat
07/18 L.A. Guns
07/19 Steve Earle & The Dukes w. The Whitmore Sisters
07/20 Phillip-Michael Scales & Nelly’s Echo
07/21 KICK: The INXS Experience
07/22 Donavon Frankenreiter w. Christina Holmes
07/23 Pat McGee & Friends w. Ricky Duran
07/24 Norman Brown
07/25 Stone Horses
07/27 Rams Head Presents Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Maryland Hall
07/27 Vixen
07/28 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience
07/29 Suede
07/30 Tall Tall Trees w. Taylor Ashton
07/31 Texas Hill (All Ages Matinee)
08/01 The Aristocrats
08/02 JD Souther
08/04 The Docksiders
08/05 Red Matter (formerly Terrapin)
08/06 High Voltage: A Tribute to AC/DC
08/07 The 5th Dimension
08/08 Baha Men
08/10 Pure Prairie League
08/11 Tommy Malone of The Subdudes
08/12 Girl Named Tom
08/13 Bad Animals: A Tribute to Heart
08/14 R.E.I.G.N.
08/14 Sam Grow Trio w/ Scott Kurt
08/17 Beginnings: A Tribute to The Music of Chicgo
08/18 Ladysmith Black Mambazo
08/29 Kathy Mattea
08/20 Dan Navarro
08/20 Slim Man
08/21 Paul Lewis of Y-Not?!
08/22 The Garcia Project
08/26 Peter White & Vincent Ingala
08/27 DC’s Reflecting Fools (formerly Capitol Steps)
08/28 Kim Waters w/ Kayla Waters
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
