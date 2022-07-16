Jet Blue: We’re Back BWI!

Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
| July 16, 2022, 04:38 PM

JetBlue has resumed nonstop service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Boston.

JetBlue temporarily suspended its service at BWI Marshall Airport in April 2020 due to the global pandemic.  JetBlue is the latest airline to resume service since the pandemic started.

Several airlines resumed their service at BWI Marshall in recent months, including Condor, Air Canada, and British Airways.  In addition to resuming airline service, three new airlines have launched at BWI Marshall this year– PLAY, Icelandair, and Avelo Airlines.

Passenger traffic continues to rebound at BWI Marshall Airport, reaching 18.8 million passengers in 2021, an increase of 68% compared to the previous year.  Cargo shipments at BWI Marshall grew to more than 618 million pounds in 2021, a new annual record.

BWI Marshall Airport recently reopened the Express Parking lot, another indication of recovering passenger and airline traffic.  Several major capital projects are now underway at BWI Marshall Airport that will support airline service and enhance the travel experience for airport customers.

