In today’s digital world, brands are investing more time and money into creating content that speaks to their customers. Content marketing has become an essential tool for every company to reach its audience on a personal level. A recent study found that almost 60% of all online interactions with brands are now content-based activities such as reading blog posts, watching videos, or browsing photo streams.

To gain insight into how other businesses operate and what we can learn from them, we talked to industry leaders who work with brands on a daily basis. In this article, you will find out how Victoria’s secret makes women feel sexy, how Unilever leverages influencers to increase sales, and why custom content outperforms stock photos in keeping brand recognition high.

How Victoria’s Secret Makes Women Feel Sexy

Victoria’s Secret is one of the most recognizable brands in underwear and fashion. The company has a staggering 973 stores in North America alone and a top-line revenue of $6 billion in 2011 (the latest figures available). This number continues to grow as the brand expands globally (it opened its first store in China last year).

Working with Victoria’s Secret is not easy. The lingerie industry is one of the most demanding retail segments. Its products are more expensive than many other categories, competition is fierce, and customer loyalty can be hard to earn and even harder to keep. It’s no wonder why Victoria’s Secret make sure to get its marketing strategy right each time they release an ad campaign.

The key to success is a strong and relatable brand image. To achieve this, Victoria’s Secret makes sure that its customers feel sexy by creating content that targets their emotions. “It’s all about the emotion of what you want women to feel about themselves when they wear the products,” says Rachel Taylor, Director of Marketing at Disruptive Advertising. “That’s why it’s not just about sexy models but also about how the clothes fit them. They need to show how these items make women feel confident and beautiful.”

Connecting with its customers on an emotional level is a key part of every content campaign Victoria’s Secret launches. The brand puts a lot of effort into creating content that resonates with its target audience. For example, one of its new lines this year is called Bright Young Things, which is designed to capture the spirit of the free-spirited generation.

What does Victoria’s Secret do to make women feel sexy?

In order to understand how one of the most successful brands in lingerie is able to connect with its female customers, you can’t help but look at the elements that make up a successful content marketing strategy.

The first thing to consider is the brand’s target audience. Victoria’s Secret relies on three main types of customers: women who are looking for fashionable underthings, women who are trying to get back in shape after pregnancy or motherhood, and women who have been abused emotionally, physically, or sexually.

The focus on different target markets allows the brand to create content that speaks directly to its target base.

To connect with these different types of customers, Victoria’s Secret creates innovative and relatable content. They often use videos, collages, and graphics that are visually appealing to the eye, as well as short but impactful pieces of text.

To create a strong emotional connection, the brand looks to go beyond just a product description or an image of a piece of clothing; they want their audience to see the real woman wearing the item of lingerie.

