Herb McMillan Calls For Jessica Haire to Return Questionable Contributions

Herb McMillan, a Republican candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive, has called on his primary opponent, Jessica Haire to return $90,000 to a Washington developer, Warren Halle. According to her campaign finance reports, many $6,000 donations (maximum allowed by law) were made to her campaign on the same day by members of Halle’s family, companies controlled by Halle, or employees of those companies. Halle is the developer trying to build a large landfill in Odenton that has been stalled for many years. In a candidate forum on Thursday, Haire was asked about the money and the landfill and said it was not in her district (she is the current County Councilwoman for District 7) and was not aware of the landfill or the controversy surrounding it; but vowed to look into it.

McMillan’s full statement follows:

Jessica Haire has received $90,000 in contributions from a developer who wants to create a landfill in Anne Arundel County that would be filled with rubble such as lead pipes, asbestos, and tires. I’m opposed to this landfill. Perhaps Jessica Haire considers dumping refuse from other states in Anne Arundel County “economic development,” but I don’t. My administration will bring good jobs to Anne Arundel County, not refuse from other states, and my administration will be a fair referee on land use and development decisions. We won’t make backroom deals for campaign contributions at the expense of our citizens’ welfare.

I’m calling on Jessica Haire to return the $90,000 in known contributions she received from the Halle family and National Waste Management. Unethical campaign contributions like this are part of a culture of corruption I am running against. One can only wonder how much the Halle’s have also contributed to the Washington-based PAC Anne Arundel Forward, which is also part of the Haire swamp. Anne Arundel Forward PAC has no contribution limits, donor identities are kept secret, and it is supporting both Haire and Grasso by attacking me.

These “pay-to-play” contributions from out-of-county developers to Jessica Haire are a disgrace. The notion that Jessica Haire knew nothing about the connection between the Halle’s and their push for this dump when she accepted their contributions indicates that she’s either too out of touch to be county executive or too unethical. No one believes contributions of this size just show up.

It’s time to drain the swamp.