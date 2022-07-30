Haire Wins GOP Primary for County Executive, McMillan Concedes

We now know who will face off against County Executive Steuart Pittman in November’s election. After all the mail-in ballots were counted, current District 7 Councilwoman, Jessica Haire, prevailed over former Delegate Herb McMillan.

The final tally was 16,358 (44.35%) votes for Haire and 14,292 (38.75%) for McMillan.

Shortly after the results were finalized, both candidates released statements.

Haire Statement

“I could not be more grateful to have the chance to run for Anne Arundel County Executive and I am deeply thankful to all the people who have supported our mission along the way. When I announced our campaign over a year ago, I had no idea how challenging and rewarding this experience would be. I am forever changed by the outpouring of support and the countless Marylanders I have met along the way. “This was a hard fought primary and I thank my opponents for their many years of public service and dedication to our county. They are all fighters, and I am proud to have run against them. Now is the time for all Anne Arundel County Republicans to unite and move forward into the General Election – the race that really counts. “Over the last four years, our county has not moved forward. We have struggled as elected leaders have failed to take action at every level of county government and average citizens have paid the price. Reactionary COVID policies, violent crime, higher taxes, bloated budgets, inefficient government – this isn’t what anyone would call progress. County Executive Pittman has either ignored or refused to address these issues and, in many cases, actively made them worse. Bottom line – with skyrocketing inflation and life more unaffordable than ever – we cannot afford him. “Leadership at the local level once got overlooked but not anymore. Anne Arundel County knows that Local Leadership Matters. The only person who doesn’t is Steuart Pittman but that’s about to change. “This campaign isn’t about Republicans, Democrats, or Independents – it’s about making county government work for all taxpayers. That’s my promise to all our citizens and exactly what we will be talking about from today until Election Day and beyond.”

McMillan Statement

Today we congratulate the Republican candidates who won their primary races, especially our nominee for governor, Dan Cox, who strongly endorsed our campaign for County Executive. We are confident Dan will win, by campaigning on our shared conservative values of individual freedom, fiscal responsibility, and free enterprise. We concede this Anne Arundel County Executive Republican Primary election. However, we do not concede defeat in our campaign to take back the Republican party, and give the people of Anne Arundel County a government anchored in integrity, based on the principle that government exists to serve them. We remain resolute in our purpose, and confident in our ultimate success. Ultimately, our view that the Republican Party belongs to the people, and that it is not for sale to an out-of-county developer for $251,000, will prevail. Our view that the Republican Party exists to serve the people, and not to be used as the Republican Party Chairman’s personal political machine, or as part of his wife’s campaign, will prevail. Time makes all things clear. After spending millions, and even with the assistance of dark money Washington PACs, the Haires only received 44% of the votes in this primary. They did not receive a majority. There is a lesson here, for those wise enough to heed it. In politics, you cannot ever guarantee success, you can only deserve it. My campaign team, volunteers, supporters, and contributors gave everything they had to our campaign, and deserved to win. That we fell short is my fault alone. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. I’m honored to have fought for true conservative values alongside each of them. I stand by everything I said in this primary. The outcome of this election does not change the truth. I remain confident in our future and dedicated to our shared values of individual freedom, fiscal responsibility, and free enterprise. Our time will come. For as Winston Churchill said, “Americans will always do the right thing- after they’ve tried everything else.” Keep the Faith.

The general election is Tuesday, November 9, 2022

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB