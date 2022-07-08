Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Group Opens Fire On Severn Playground Sending One Teen To Hospital

| July 08, 2022, 10:49 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teen to an area hospital with what are thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday,  July 7, 2022, at approximately 12:50 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 8100 block of Meade Village Circle in Severn.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a group of four black males arrived in a dark SUV and began shooting toward the playground.

A 15-year-old male was struck and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A person on the playground returned fire on the original suspects and fled the scene.

Detectives located multiple shell casings. Several buildings were damaged by projectiles during the shooting.

Anyone with information on either shooting suspect to contact 410-222-6155.  Detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence and was a targeted incident. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

