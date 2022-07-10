Greater Pasadena Council Re-Forms With New Leadership

The Greater Pasadena Council (GPC) will serve Pasadena residents and their community organizations (about 100 of them) by unifying and focusing on desired changes, and issues, related to development, traffic, environment, education, legislation, and public safety that affect Pasadenans. GPC’s next meeting will be on Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Road Public Library.

Although pre-registration is not required, representatives of civic and homeowner associations are encouraged to pre-register by emailing Nancy Schrum at: [email protected]

The August meeting is a follow-up to one convened last month at the Mountain Road Public Library, refocusing the GPC on a path forward. While the GPC was conceptualized several years ago, the recent meeting reflects a new momentum to re-energize the organization.

Anne Arundel County Council member Nathan Volke (District 3) briefed attendees on various county issues and stressed the value of having a council of civic organizations representing the Greater Pasadena area, to provide a unified voice on key county and state issues impacting communities.

“It’s wonderful to see the Greater Pasadena Council coming back to serve our community,” said Volke. “It will serve as a vital link between community associations and elected officials to address the priorities in our community, and ensure thoughtful, cooperative planning for our Pasadena peninsula.”

Meeting organizers John Spencer, Nancy Schrum, and Allan Straughan noted that similar organizations have long served as voices in other parts of the county, including nearby Severna Park and Broadneck – and that Pasadena needs to make certain there is a strong group monitoring and speaking out on issues.

“Broadneck and Severna Park, for example, have been strongly represented by councils of civic organizations for years,” said Spencer. “By reorganizing the GPC, Pasadena will be positioned to better participate in the process and address land use, traffic, road and sidewalk improvements, crime, and other important matters.”

Attendees at the recent meeting focused on such issues as the county’s General Development Plan 2040, highways and transportation, litter, zoning, crime, and traffic – and most committed to volunteering to assure the GPC’s successful path forward.

“While our recent event was a good restart, we need greater participation, so that the GPC can effectively monitor county and state issues and share information among our communities,” said Straughan. “Together we can also develop positions for which we can speak for Pasadena with a unified voice.”

Civic leaders may access information about the organization and various issues by accessing the Greater Pasadena Council’s Facebook page and by joining the GPC’s list serve by emailing Nancy Schrum at: [email protected]

“There is so much going on that impacts Pasadena,” said Schrum. “We need a strong GPC to serve as a source and clearinghouse for information – and to make a meaningful difference in our community’s future. This is why your participation is so important.”

