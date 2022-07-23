Glenn Tilbrook, Jim Messina, Carbon Leaf–All Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head OnStage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

One Particular Harbour: Jimmy Buffet Band Tribute

Friday, September 2

8pm | $35

Glenn Tilbrook

Tuesday, September 27

8pm | $45

The Blues Vultures

Friday, September 30

8pm | $15

Jim Messina

Sunday, October 23

7:30pm | $55

Carbon Leaf

Friday, December 9 @ 8:30pm

Saturday, December 10 @ 3:30pm & 8:30pm

Sunday, December 11 @ 1pm

$39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

07/23 Pat McGee & Friends w. Ricky Duran

07/24 Norman Brown

07/25 Stone Horses

07/27 Rams Head Presents Herb Alpert & Lani Hall at Maryland Hall

07/27 Vixen

07/28 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience

07/29 Suede

07/30 Tall Tall Trees w. Taylor Ashton

08/01 The Aristocrats

08/02 JD Souther

08/04 The Docksiders: America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band

08/05 Red Matter (formerly Terrapin)

08/06 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premiere AC/DC Tribute Band

08/07 The 5th Dimension

08/08 Baha Men w. Jeverson

08/10 Pure Prairie League

08/11 Tommy Malone of The Subdudes w. Liz Barnez

08/12 Girl Named Tom w/ Marielle Kraft

08/13 Bad Animals: The Heart Tribute

08/14 R.E.I.G.N. Gospel Brunch (All Ages Matinee)

08/14 Sam Grow Trio w. Scott Kurt

08/17 Beginnings: A Tribute to The Music of Chicago

08/18 Ladysmith Black Mambazo

08/19 Kathy Mattea

08/20 Dan Navarro w. Calista Garcia (All Ages Matinee)

08/20 Slim Man

08/23 + 24 Gavin DeGraw

08/21 Paul Lewis of Y-NOT?!

08/22 The Garcia Project (Grateful Dead Tribute)

08/25 Jay and the Americans

08/26 Peter White & Vincent Ingala

08/27 DC’s Reflecting Fools (formerly The Capitol Steps)

08/28 Kim Waters w/ Kayla Waters

08/31 Linwood Taylor Band & Phil Gates Band

