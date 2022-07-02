Gilchrist Partners with Luminis Health

Gilchrist, Maryland’s largest nonprofit leader in serious illness and end-of-life care, today announced a joint venture with Luminis Health to form Luminis Health Gilchrist Lifecare Institute. The joint venture will enhance comprehensive geriatric care services in Anne Arundel County.

The Luminis Health Gilchrist Lifecare Institute will provide an integrative continuum of care for the elderly across multiple settings, including hospitals, doctors’ offices, long-term care facilities and at home. These services will help address the complex medical, emotional and social needs specific to the elderly.

The joint venture expands on Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Gilchrist’s existing partnership for hospital-based palliative care services. In-hospital hospice care will also be available at Anne Arundel Medical Center. The Luminis Health Gilchrist Lifecare Institute will provide services in Anne Arundel County, with plans to expand to Prince George’s County through Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in the future.

“Gilchrist is pleased to partner with a nationally recognized regional health system to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care to those with serious illness, whenever and wherever they need it,” said Catherine Y. Hamel, president of Gilchrist. “Luminis Health shares our commitment to serving patients throughout all stages of life.”

“Our partnership with Gilchrist is a natural evolution of our nationally recognized Institute for Healthy Aging to provide expansive care and services to our older adult population and their families,” said Mitch Schwartz, president of Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise. “It’s about providing the right care, at the right time and the right place, and this new partnership will ensure that elderly health care is seamless. We are pleased to have the expertise of Gilchrist in hospital-based palliative care and, now, geriatric care and hospice services beyond our hospital walls into the communities and homes of the people we serve.”

By 2034, older adults (65 and over) are expected to outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history. Maryland will experience a projected 136 percent increase of individuals aged 80 to 84, between 2005 and 2040. Sixty-three percent of individuals 60 and over live in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. The Luminis Health Gilchrist Lifecare Institute aims to better meet the needs of this elderly population and improve their quality of life while reducing costly, unnecessary hospitalizations.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS